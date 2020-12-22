Elanco to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.