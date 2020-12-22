Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Organic revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which is adjusted for the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, declined 4.4% from last year's second quarter. Organic revenue for the Uniform Rental and Facility Services operating segment declined 3.6%. Organic revenue for the First Aid and Safety Services operating segment increased 14.5%.

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended November 30, 2020. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.76 billion compared to $1.84 billion in last year’s second quarter. Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (EPS) were $2.62 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 15.4% from last year's second quarter EPS.

Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $819.9 million compared to $852.4 million in last year’s second quarter. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased 50 basis points to 46.7% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 46.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 of $352.9 million increased 5.5% from last year’s second quarter operating income of $334.5 million. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 18.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net income from continuing operations was $284.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 15.6% from last year's second quarter net income from continuing operations of $246.4 million. Second quarter of fiscal 2021 EPS were $2.62, an increase of 15.4% from last year's second quarter EPS of $2.27.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, certain Uniform Rental and Facility Services operating assets were sold. The pre-tax gain on sale of $18.0 million was recorded in selling and administrative expenses and impacted operating margin by 100 basis points. The pre-tax gain and the related tax benefit impacted EPS by 25 cents.

Scott D. Farmer, Cintas' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "During our second quarter of fiscal 2021, Cintas declared its annual dividend and also announced that the Board of Directors approved a change in dividend policy from an annual dividend to quarterly dividends. Earlier this month, we paid the annual dividend of $2.81 per share, an increase of 10.2% over last year's annual dividend. We have increased the annual dividend for 37 consecutive years. In addition, we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share. We remain committed to delivering shareholder value, even in this difficult environment."

Mr. Farmer added, "I am pleased with our second quarter financial performance. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic remained a significant disruption to the economy, and the recovery slowed in November as the number of coronavirus cases increased. However, our employee-partners have not wavered in their passion for getting businesses Ready for the Workday . ”

Mr. Farmer concluded, “We find ourselves at a time of increasing uncertainty regarding the next 90 days. A number of states and municipalities have reinstituted temporary economic restrictions in response to rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases, and others are considering them. On the other hand, vaccines are being distributed and the U.S. government continues to discuss additional stimulus. The uncertainty of the resolutions of these impactful events makes providing third quarter guidance very difficult. As a result, we are not providing guidance at this time. Despite the near-term uncertainty, I remain confident in the long-term opportunity of Cintas to provide essential, unparalleled image, safety, cleanliness and compliance to a society focused on health, readiness and the outsourcing of non-core activities."

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas will host a live webcast to review the fiscal 2021 second quarter results today at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The webcast will be available to the public on Cintas' website at www.Cintas.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “target,” “forecast,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may” and “will” or the negative versions thereof and similar words, terms and expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of Cintas and speak only as of the date made. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, potentially inaccurate assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in or implied by this Press Release. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the possibility of greater than anticipated operating costs including energy and fuel costs; lower sales volumes; loss of customers due to outsourcing trends; the performance and costs of integration of acquisitions; fluctuations in costs of materials and labor including increased medical costs; costs and possible effects of union organizing activities; failure to comply with government regulations concerning employment discrimination, employee pay and benefits and employee health and safety; the effect on operations of exchange rate fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation; the cost, results and ongoing assessment of internal controls for financial reporting required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; the effect of new accounting pronouncements; disruptions caused by the inaccessibility of computer systems data, including cybersecurity risks; the initiation or outcome of litigation, investigations or other proceedings; higher assumed sourcing or distribution costs of products; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events including viral pandemics such as the COVID-19 coronavirus; the amount and timing of repurchases of our common stock, if any; changes in federal and state tax and labor laws; and the reactions of competitors in terms of price and service. Cintas undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements or to otherwise update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or to reflect events, circumstances or any other unanticipated developments arising after the date on which such statements are made. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2020 and in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The risks and uncertainties described herein are not the only ones we may face. Additional risks and uncertainties presently not known to us, or that we currently believe to be immaterial, may also harm our business.

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30,

2020 November 30,

2019 %

Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 1,410,488 $ 1,469,976 (4.0)% Other 346,560 373,773 (7.3)% Total revenue 1,757,048 1,843,749 (4.7)% Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 739,811 784,937 (5.7)% Cost of other 197,353 206,421 (4.4)% Selling and administrative expenses 467,012 517,927 (9.8)% Operating income 352,872 334,464 5.5% Interest income (218) (283) (23.0)% Interest expense 24,557 26,177 (6.2)% Income before income taxes 328,533 308,570 6.5% Income taxes 43,676 62,127 (29.7)% Income from continuing operations 284,857 246,443 15.6% Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (323) (100.0)% Net income $ 284,857 $ 246,120 15.7% Basic earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 2.69 $ 2.35 14.5% Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 —% Basic earnings per share $ 2.69 $ 2.35 14.5% Diluted earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 2.62 $ 2.27 15.4% Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 —% Diluted earnings per share $ 2.62 $ 2.27 15.4% Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 104,999 103,959 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 107,981 107,335

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Six Months Ended November 30,

2020 November 30,

2019 %

Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 2,804,899 $ 2,924,503 (4.1)% Other 698,723 730,385 (4.3)% Total revenue 3,503,622 3,654,888 (4.1)% Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 1,455,223 1,553,613 (6.3)% Cost of other 402,314 399,742 0.6% Selling and administrative expenses 943,507 1,060,923 (11.1)% Operating income 702,578 640,610 9.7% Interest income (282) (445) (36.6)% Interest expense 49,107 53,498 (8.2)% Income before income taxes 653,753 587,557 11.3% Income taxes 68,891 90,302 (23.7)% Income from continuing operations 584,862 497,255 17.6% Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (323) (100.0)% Net income $ 584,862 $ 496,932 17.7% Basic earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 5.55 $ 4.75 16.8% Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 —% Basic earnings per share $ 5.55 $ 4.75 16.8% Diluted earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 5.40 $ 4.60 17.4% Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 —% Diluted earnings per share $ 5.40 $ 4.60 17.4% Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 104,546 103,638 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 107,556 107,114

CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

Gross Margin and Net Income Margin Results Three Months Ended November 30,

2020 November 30,

2019 Uniform rental and facility services gross margin 47.5% 46.6% Other gross margin 43.1% 44.8% Total gross margin 46.7% 46.2% Net income margin 16.2% 13.4% Six Months Ended November 30,

2020 November 30,

2019 Uniform rental and facility services gross margin 48.1% 46.9% Other gross margin 42.4% 45.3% Total gross margin 47.0% 46.6% Net income margin, continuing operations 16.7% 13.6%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measures of cash flow and workday adjusted revenue growth. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables within the narrative of the press release or below.

Computation of Free Cash Flow Six Months Ended November 30,

2020 November 30,

2019 Net cash provided by operations $ 572,964 $ 571,351 Capital expenditures (57,659) (126,167) Free cash flow $ 515,305 $ 445,184

Management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue, improve and grow business operations.

Computation of Growth on a Constant Workday Basis Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30,

2020 November 30,

2019 Growth

% November 30,

2020 November 30,

2019 Growth

% A B G I J O Revenue $ 1,757,048 $ 1,843,749 (4.7)% $ 3,503,622 $ 3,654,888 (4.1)% G=(A-B)/B O=(I-J)/J C D K L Workdays in the period 65 65 131 130 E F H M N P Workday adjusted

revenue growth $ 1,757,048 $ 1,843,749 (4.7)% $ 3,476,877 $ 3,654,888 (4.9)% E=(A/C)*D F=(B/D)*D H=(E-F)/F M=(I/K)*L N=(J/L)*L P=(M-N)/N Acquisition, divestitures

and foreign currency

exchange impact, net 0.3% 0.2% Organic growth (4.4)% (4.7)%

Management believes that organic revenue growth is valuable to investors because it reflects the revenue performance compared to a prior period with the same number of revenue generating days and excludes the impact from acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT DATA

Uniform Rental

and Facility Services First Aid

and Safety Services All

Other Corporate Total For the three months ended November 30, 2020 Revenue $ 1,410,488 $ 194,419 $ 152,141 $ — $ 1,757,048 Gross margin $ 670,677 $ 83,597 $ 65,610 $ — $ 819,884 Selling and administrative expenses $ 355,068 $ 62,091 $ 49,853 $ — $ 467,012 Interest income $ — $ — $ — $ (218) $ (218) Interest expense $ — $ — $ — $ 24,557 $ 24,557 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 315,609 $ 21,506 $ 15,757 $ (24,339) $ 328,533 For the three months ended November 30, 2019 Revenue $ 1,469,976 $ 169,668 $ 204,105 $ — $ 1,843,749 Gross margin $ 685,040 $ 82,074 $ 85,277 $ — $ 852,391 Selling and administrative expenses $ 398,680 $ 57,434 $ 61,813 $ — $ 517,927 Interest income $ — $ — $ — $ (283) $ (283) Interest expense $ — $ — $ — $ 26,177 $ 26,177 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 286,360 $ 24,640 $ 23,464 $ (25,894) $ 308,570 For the six months ended November 30, 2020 Revenue $ 2,804,899 $ 398,899 $ 299,824 $ — $ 3,503,622 Gross margin $ 1,349,676 $ 165,701 $ 130,708 $ — $ 1,646,085 Selling and administrative expenses $ 719,039 $ 125,668 $ 98,800 $ — $ 943,507 Interest income $ — $ — $ — $ (282) $ (282) Interest expense $ — $ — $ — $ 49,107 $ 49,107 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 630,637 $ 40,033 $ 31,908 $ (48,825) $ 653,753 For the six months ended November 30, 2019 Revenue $ 2,924,503 $ 341,758 $ 388,627 $ — $ 3,654,888 Gross margin $ 1,370,891 $ 166,361 $ 164,281 $ — $ 1,701,533 Selling and administrative expenses $ 815,520 $ 116,952 $ 128,451 $ — $ 1,060,923 Interest income $ — $ — $ — $ (445) $ (445) Interest expense $ — $ — $ — $ 53,498 $ 53,498 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 555,371 $ 49,409 $ 35,830 $ (53,053) $ 587,557

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands except per share data) November 30,

2020 May 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 703,175 $ 145,402 Accounts receivable, net 910,266 870,369 Inventories, net 534,128 408,898 Uniforms and other rental items in service 772,937 770,411 Income taxes, current 56,802 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 125,465 114,619 Total current assets 3,102,773 2,309,699 Property and equipment, net 1,344,333 1,403,065 Investments 252,454 214,847 Goodwill 2,889,754 2,870,020 Service contracts, net 430,923 451,529 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 154,022 159,967 Other assets, net 280,494 260,758 $ 8,454,753 $ 7,669,885 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 274,021 $ 230,995 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 150,739 127,417 Accrued liabilities 791,158 456,653 Income taxes, current — 27,099 Operating lease liabilities, current 42,682 43,031 Debt due within one year 249,872 — Total current liabilities 1,508,472 885,195 Long-term liabilities: Debt due after one year 2,290,932 2,539,705 Deferred income taxes 376,414 388,579 Operating lease liabilities 117,494 122,695 Accrued liabilities 563,481 498,509 Total long-term liabilities 3,348,321 3,549,488 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 100,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, no par value: 425,000,000 shares authorized FY 2021: 188,600,745 issued and 104,985,732 outstanding FY 2020: 186,793,207 issued and 103,415,368 outstanding 1,387,734 1,102,689 Paid-in capital 51,608 171,521 Retained earnings 7,509,544 7,296,509 Treasury stock: FY 2021: 83,615,013 shares FY 2020: 83,377,839 shares (5,253,519) (5,182,137) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (97,407) (153,380) Total shareholders’ equity 3,597,960 3,235,202 $ 8,454,753 $ 7,669,885

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended November 30,

2020 November 30,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 584,862 $ 496,932 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 121,096 115,367 Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized contract costs 71,558 70,963 Stock-based compensation 57,602 69,398 Gain on sale of operating assets (17,963) — Deferred income taxes (23,099) 7,632 Change in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (39,892) (37,940) Inventories, net (124,949) (13,402) Uniforms and other rental items in service (2,914) (32,744) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and capitalized contract costs (57,295) (68,409) Accounts payable 42,228 28,055 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 23,809 (29,326) Accrued liabilities and other 21,570 (17,883) Income taxes, current (83,649) (17,292) Net cash provided by operating activities 572,964 571,351 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (57,659) (126,167) Purchases of investments (7,205) (10,121) Proceeds from sale of operating assets, net of cash disposed 23,426 13,300 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (6,932) (6,582) Other, net (2,872) (2,103) Net cash used in investing activities (51,242) (131,673) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of commercial paper, net — (112,500) Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation awards 107,530 63,201 Repurchase of common stock (71,382) (258,741) Other, net (1,687) (1,952) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 34,461 (309,992) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,590 204 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 557,773 129,890 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 145,402 96,645 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 703,175 $ 226,535

