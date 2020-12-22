 

VIQ Solutions Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced that it received conditional approval from Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to list its common shares on TSX. In connection with its up-listing, the common shares will delist from TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

Sebastien Paré, President and CEO VIQ Solutions, commented, “VIQ has proven solid growth over the past few years. Given the Company’s increased scale and international diversification, VIQ’s graduation to TSX marks another key milestone in our capital markets journey. Listing on a senior exchange is in step with our strategic growth plan to access a broader investor base, including institutional investors, and raise the Company's profile among the investment community. We expect this graduation to further enhance our stock’s liquidity and enable us to continue building long-term shareholder value."

Final approval for TSX listing is subject to VIQ Solutions fulfilling certain standard and customary conditions required by the TSX on or before March 18, 2021. VIQ expects that it will satisfy all conditions in due course and will issue further communication upon final approval from TSX. Upon satisfaction of these final listing requirements, the common shares will, subject to the approval of TSX-V, be delisted from TSX-V and commence trading on TSX. The trading symbol for the common shares of VIQ on TSX will remain unchanged as “VQS.”

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

