Verint Partners Recognised for Excellence in Customer Engagement

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, celebrated its partners across the EMEA region and announced eleven organisations that have been honoured for their achievements in supporting Verint solutions and helping customers succeed. The awards were presented during the company’s Partners Online event held 9-10 December.

Marketing Partner of the Year - IST

- IST Support Partner of the Year - Eversis

- Eversis EMEA Compliance Partner of the Year - Luware

- Luware Global Compliance Partner of the Year - Trusted Data Solutions

- Trusted Data Solutions Cloud Partner of the Year - Odigo

- Odigo Partner Deal of the Year - Avaya & FourNet

- Avaya & FourNet Partner Deal of the Year – Sabio Iberica

– Sabio Iberica Rising Star Award - Frontline Solutions

- Frontline Solutions Rising Star Award - ComApp

- ComApp Partner of the Year - BT

The two-day online event welcomed more than 150 attendees from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It featured a combination of sessions featuring strategies and updates on cloud offerings and solutions including automated verification, identity analytics and compliance.

“Our partners play an important role in our business, and we are delighted to congratulate this year’s winners on their great achievements,” says Verint’s Mike Pryke-Smith, vice president, partner and alliances EMEA. “During our Annual Partner Awards, we are able to step back and applaud our network of partners for their great work across a wide range of industries, customer engagement environments, and technologies that help them simplify, modernize and automate customer engagement and compliance. In reflecting on the successes of the past year, the judging panel selected each partner winner based on their expertise, proven track record and focus on customer success.”

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

