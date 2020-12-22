 

Verint Partners Recognised for Excellence in Customer Engagement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, celebrated its partners across the EMEA region and announced eleven organisations that have been honoured for their achievements in supporting Verint solutions and helping customers succeed. The awards were presented during the company’s Partners Online event held 9-10 December.

The following organisations were recognised for exemplary performance in project wins, consulting, marketing, cloud transition and customer engagement:

The two-day online event welcomed more than 150 attendees from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It featured a combination of sessions featuring strategies and updates on cloud offerings and solutions including automated verification, identity analytics and compliance.

“Our partners play an important role in our business, and we are delighted to congratulate this year’s winners on their great achievements,” says Verint’s Mike Pryke-Smith, vice president, partner and alliances EMEA. “During our Annual Partner Awards, we are able to step back and applaud our network of partners for their great work across a wide range of industries, customer engagement environments, and technologies that help them simplify, modernize and automate customer engagement and compliance. In reflecting on the successes of the past year, the judging panel selected each partner winner based on their expertise, proven track record and focus on customer success.”

About Verint Systems Inc.
 Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verint Partners Recognised for Excellence in Customer Engagement Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, celebrated its partners across the EMEA region and announced eleven organisations that have been honoured for their achievements in supporting Verint solutions and helping …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Verint Earns Top Awards for Excellence in Customer Engagement in Brazilian Market
10.12.20
Verint Unveils Engagement Data Management, the Latest Addition to its Open Cloud Platform
09.12.20
Verint Announces Q3 FY2021 Results
09.12.20
Verint Announces Automation Solution to Improve Retail Banking Customer Experience
03.12.20
Verint Customers Recognised for Excellence in Customer and Employee Engagement Initiatives at Engage20 EMEA
01.12.20
Verint to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, December 9, 2020
01.12.20
Verint Introduces Digital Behavior Analytics to Understand How Customers Navigate Digital Properties and to Enhance the Quality of Customer Experiences
25.11.20
Verint December Events Focus on the Power of AI and Digital Transformation to Elevate Customer Experience