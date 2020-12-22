Cresco Labs Recognized by Clio Cannabis for Marketing Creative Excellence

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, is proud to announce that it was honored with three awards from the 2020 Clio Cannabis Awards. The Clio Awards is the premier international awards competition for the creative business, and its second annual Clio Cannabis awards program revealed the winners during a virtual ceremony last week. Cresco Labs took home two Bronze trophies, one for the Company’s “CLOSED FOR CHANGE” Juneteenth initiative in the Print & Out of Home Craft category and the other for its Cresco brand’s “Lefty Left Coast Launch” Los Angeles campaign in the Print & Out of Home category. In addition, Cresco Labs’ Good News brand was a shortlist winner in the Brand Identity category.

Cresco Labs was honored with three awards for marketing creative excellence from the venerable 2020 Clio Cannabis Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are laser focused as an organization on building national cannabis brands that stand out and our marketing and creative teams helped accomplish that by winning these highly coveted awards,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder at Cresco Labs. “We strive to set the standard for cannabis marketing through creative that appeals to a wide variety of audiences and sheds light on the issues that matter most in this industry especially social justice and social equity.”

“To receive a Clio Award in any industry is one of the highest creative honors that you can hope to achieve,” said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs. “To have the privilege to be recognized three times in three different categories is a testament to the smart and talented marketing and creative team that I am lucky enough to work with every day at Cresco Labs, and is also a reflection of their relentless passion and enthusiasm for building a cannabis industry that reaches its true potential. They have accomplished so much despite an unprecedented year, and their incredible work demonstrates that creative can drive business results.”