Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced the recipients of the 2020 Critical Event Management Impact Awards . For the fourth consecutive year, the global program recognized unique, innovative and inspiring use of the Everbridge Platform to support life safety, global security, and business continuity. This year’s program comes at a crucial time as the coronavirus continues to threaten lives and operations, creating a challenging environment for all organizations to return people more safely to work , school , and public spaces .

Everbridge Announces 2020 Critical Event Management (CEM) Impact Award Winners (Graphic: Business Wire)

Among this year’s awards are new categories inspired by the ongoing efforts to overcome and manage the impacts of the pandemic, including Leading the Response to COVID-19 and Resilience During Concurrent Critical Events. Winners include a diverse mix of individuals and organizations committed to employee safety and incident management and response. Recipients range from global retail and consumer businesses, to state and local government agencies, leading universities, regional airports and healthcare organizations.

“Our customers strive every day to keep their people safe and help their organizations avoid disruption to operations,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “We are honored to recognize the individuals and teams taking an innovative approach to critical event management in a year rocked by an unprecedented series of crises, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to natural disasters including wildfires and hurricanes to cyberattacks and IT outages. Day after day, we are inspired by our customers’ commitment to life safety and operational resilience and are privileged to recognize their actions.”

Organizations nominated themselves or individuals on their teams for the annual award. An independent panel of industry experts selected recipients after closely reviewing all submissions, which represent only a small fraction of the many critical events Everbridge handles around the globe each year. The complete list of winners for this year’s Impact Awards includes:

Individual Honorees

Leadership Award

Steven Antoine

Chief Security Officer

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Leading the Response to COVID-19

Leigh Ann Moffett

Director of Emergency Management

Southern Methodist University

Best Example of Adopting Technology