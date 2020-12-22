Half-year report
22 DECEMBER 2020
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that a copy of the Company’s unaudited half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
A copy of the Half-year report is also available on the NVM Private Equity website at www.nvm.co.uk/investor-area/n2vct.
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP nor the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
