TOMI Service Network Members Experience a Surge in SteraMist Business
FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), highlighted TOMI Service Network (TSN) members across North America who are experiencing significant revenue and client growth in 2020 with their SteraMist business.
The TOMI Service Network (TSN) plays host to almost 190 members throughout the continental U.S. and Canada, with many members serving a wide spectrum of specializations within a variety of communities. As a result of this operational diversity, many businesses experience periods of substantial growth over others depending on local conditions. Two such members of the network, G.S. Jones of Pittsburgh, PA and Environmental Steri-Clean (ESC) of Haughton, LA, have experienced significant SteraMist-based income growth thus far in 2020.
According to recent reported numbers by G.S. Jones, revenue for the year-to-date 2020 is approximately $330,180, marking a 1,233% increase from $24,770 in 2019. This increase comes in addition to a number of notable clients serviced by G.S. Jones, including facilities within the Allegheny Health Network, Giant Eagle chain, Audi dealership network, and Robert Morris University. These recent developments have led to a refined focus on senior care facilities, schools and universities, commercial offices as the pandemic continues.
Similarly, Environmental Steri-Clean witnessed a 554% increase in revenue to date in 2020 with SteraMist service revenue of $611,933 over their 2019 revenue of $93,589. Some of their recent clients include Willis Knight Health Systems hospitals and ambulances, Priority Management Services assisted living and senior care facilities, US Forest Service locations, restaurants, grocery chains, manufacturing plants, and residences. As a result of their recent successes, they anticipate continued growth in the medical area, reinforced by outstanding contracts, recently completed service jobs, and new network opportunities, stating that “TOMI and SteraMist have given ESC the opportunity to provide security and hope for our communities during one of the most uncertain times in our lifetime”.
