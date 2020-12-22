TOMI Service Network Members Experience a Surge in SteraMist Business

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), highlighted TOMI Service Network (TSN) members across North America who are experiencing significant revenue and client growth in 2020 with their SteraMist business.

The TOMI Service Network (TSN) plays host to almost 190 members throughout the continental U.S. and Canada, with many members serving a wide spectrum of specializations within a variety of communities. As a result of this operational diversity, many businesses experience periods of substantial growth over others depending on local conditions. Two such members of the network, G.S. Jones of Pittsburgh, PA and Environmental Steri-Clean (ESC) of Haughton, LA, have experienced significant SteraMist-based income growth thus far in 2020.