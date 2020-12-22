 

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Announces GGToor.com Chill TCG & Minion Masters MEGA-SBI #1 Tournament Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 14:30  |  55   |   |   

TAMPA, FL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc. announcing our last two events’ fantastic tournaments results.

The GGtoor Chill TCG Showdown started early on Sunday, December 13th, and Swiss rounds boasted 196 players. Some veterans to the Pokemon TCG tournament scene were in attendance, including Mike Fouchet - the defending GGtoor champion from our prior event, along with many new competitors on their first online event ever! Zacian, and Lutherwtj piloting Lucmetal Zacian. Both of these decks were not only utilizing Zacian V to its utmost potential, but were also utilizing full sets of crushing hammers – which made this matchup all the more interesting. Both players had great back and forth matches, with our final set going into a decisive game 3. Vicente’s Lucmetal deck proved to be the more consistent list, and he was able to take the victory and the 1st place prize over Luther’s ADP!

The GGtoor Minion Masters MEGA-SBI #1 kicked off on December 19th featuring a double elimination format and a $2,000 USD CASH Prize pool; with cash payouts all the way down to 32nd place, the competitors were ready to take their shot at a piece of the largest Minion Masters prize pool in recent memory!

Having won our last Minion Masters Knights Duel tournament, Lazur came to defend his title as the reigning GGtoor Minion Masters Champion. With most of the players in today's event having earned an invitation to compete over the course of the last several months of play, this competition promised to showcase the highest level of skill as the players battled it out over the weekend to see who had truly become the Master of Minions! 

Lazur worked his way through the Knockout Stage rounds going undefeated of Day 1, dropping only 2 games in total... A feat mirrored by only one other competitor this day, his long time rival, katt - a perennial powerhouse and force to be reckoned with, in any Minion Masters Tournament! 

The Winner's bracket final began, and to everyone's surprise, the competitors did NOT both ban wildcards; Lazur took advantage of this, and managed to edge out katt on the back of wildcarded crystal units, in an epic battle that ended with a 3-2 match win - sending katt to the Loser's bracket to face FloFlorian for the 3rd place prize.

Seite 1 von 3


Sports Venues of Florida Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Announces GGToor.com Chill TCG & Minion Masters MEGA-SBI #1 Tournament Results TAMPA, FL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Sports Venues of Florida (OTC: BTHR) Subsidiary Shadow Gaming Announces Minion Masters XBOX SHOWDOWN Tournament Results
01.12.20
Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC: BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports Subsidiary, GGToor.com Pokemon TCG Event