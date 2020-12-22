TAMPA, FL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc. announcing our last two events’ fantastic tournaments results.



The GGtoor Chill TCG Showdown started early on Sunday, December 13th, and Swiss rounds boasted 196 players. Some veterans to the Pokemon TCG tournament scene were in attendance, including Mike Fouchet - the defending GGtoor champion from our prior event, along with many new competitors on their first online event ever! Zacian, and Lutherwtj piloting Lucmetal Zacian. Both of these decks were not only utilizing Zacian V to its utmost potential, but were also utilizing full sets of crushing hammers – which made this matchup all the more interesting. Both players had great back and forth matches, with our final set going into a decisive game 3. Vicente’s Lucmetal deck proved to be the more consistent list, and he was able to take the victory and the 1st place prize over Luther’s ADP!

The GGtoor Minion Masters MEGA-SBI #1 kicked off on December 19th featuring a double elimination format and a $2,000 USD CASH Prize pool; with cash payouts all the way down to 32nd place, the competitors were ready to take their shot at a piece of the largest Minion Masters prize pool in recent memory!

Having won our last Minion Masters Knights Duel tournament, Lazur came to defend his title as the reigning GGtoor Minion Masters Champion. With most of the players in today's event having earned an invitation to compete over the course of the last several months of play, this competition promised to showcase the highest level of skill as the players battled it out over the weekend to see who had truly become the Master of Minions!

Lazur worked his way through the Knockout Stage rounds going undefeated of Day 1, dropping only 2 games in total... A feat mirrored by only one other competitor this day, his long time rival, katt - a perennial powerhouse and force to be reckoned with, in any Minion Masters Tournament!

The Winner's bracket final began, and to everyone's surprise, the competitors did NOT both ban wildcards; Lazur took advantage of this, and managed to edge out katt on the back of wildcarded crystal units, in an epic battle that ended with a 3-2 match win - sending katt to the Loser's bracket to face FloFlorian for the 3rd place prize.