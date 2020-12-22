 

STRONG Technical Services Completes IPIC Atlanta Projection & Audio Installation Complete with QSC Q-SYS and Advanced Networking

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG Technical Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) and a leader in projection equipment sales, engineering, and services, completed the installation of projection equipment for IPIC Theater’s newest location in Midtown Atlanta at the reimagined Colony Square. STRONG Technical Services (STS) installed state-of-the-art projection systems complete with an advanced load balanced and fault tolerant network to support projection booth equipment, a streaming content library and a large QSC Q-SYS ecosystem across the entire complex.

“IPIC Atlanta allowed STS to push the limits of a traditional booth network,” said Blake Titman, Vice President and General Manager, STRONG Technical Services. “Our engineering team has been hard at work developing a new converged network architecture for theatres that can support a broad range of new technologies such as QSC Q-SYS, AV over IP for streaming applications, and in-theatre gaming. STRONG Technical Services’ engineering, 24x7x365 support, and nationwide field service capabilities are unmatched when combined with our integrated technology and product solutions.”

“In partnership with STS we are able to install the latest applications and updates to the ever-changing technology of Digital Cinema,” said Paul Safran, CEO and General Counsel of IPIC Theaters. “The new network architecture is the next step for a stable streaming environment of studio content as well as alternative content.”

Those wishing to obtain more information regarding the full range of products and services offered by STRONG Technical Services are invited to contact management directly, either by phone at (800) 722-4445 or by email at sales@strong-tech.com.

About STRONG Technical Services

STRONG Technical Services, Inc. (www.strong-tech.com), a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is an equipment sales, engineering, and service provider located in Omaha, NE. The company, with its nationwide service and engineering team, designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for a broad range of applications including audio, projection, and signage applications with comprehensive managed service offerings to ensure solution uptime and availability.

