Monopar Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Compositions of Matter for a Novel Family of Camsirubicin Analogs

WILMETTE, Ill., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced the issuance of a U.S. patent (US 10,450,340) covering compositions of matter for a novel family of camsirubicin analogs. The patent, which expands the Company’s camsirubicin intellectual property portfolio, is expected to expire in 2038 not including any patent term extensions.

“The analogs covered in this patent have been designed to retain the potentially favorable non-cardiotoxic chemical backbone of camsirubicin and the potent broad-spectrum antitumor activity of doxorubicin; further, preclinical evidence suggests that this new family of 2-pyrrilino camsirubicin analogs could be active in doxorubicin-resistant tumor cells. This may enable us to address additional cancer types beyond those possible with camsirubicin,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Monopar’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Doxorubicin is FDA approved in 14 different types of cancers including soft tissue and bone sarcomas; metastatic stomach, ovarian, thyroid, lung, and breast cancer; acute myeloid and lymphoblastic leukemia; Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and neuroblastoma. However, cumulative dose effects of doxorubicin can result in irreversible heart damage and death, which is why a restrictive lifetime cumulative dose limitation has been placed on its use.

“If successful, camsirubicin and its analogs could overcome the restrictive dose limitation and be administered at higher doses and for longer periods of time than doxorubicin,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer. “This could lead to improved efficacy and better patient outcomes.”

Monopar’s clinical trial collaboration partner, Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas (GEIS), an internationally renowned non-profit organization focused on the research and development of drugs for sarcomas, is on track to initiate an open-label Phase 2 clinical study in early 2021 evaluating camsirubicin head-to-head against doxorubicin in advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS), where doxorubicin is currently the first-line treatment.