 

Baristas’ 50th Munchie Magic Location Open Delivering Ben & Jerry’s, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in Downtown Seattle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

Seattle, WA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) has reached fifty locations opened delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.baristas.tv www.munchiemagic.com

Munchie Magic has now opened 50 locations since Washington State issued a statewide stay at home order on March 23rd, 2020 and Munchie Magic was designated as an essential business supporting the supply of foods and other goods to consumers who are staying at home.

The newest of the rapidly expanding Munchie Magic virtual restaurants that deliver Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, and hot foods through its third-party delivery partners services the central and surrounding downtown Seattle, WA core. 

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Not only does Munchie Magic continue to grow in the number of locations but in menu options as well. We recently have added hot foods such as fried chicken and pizza to many of our locations and plan on launching exciting new additions that are currently being tested shortly.”

The media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) www.reeltime.com. The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic’s Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media’s capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media. 

Barry Henthorn
barry@baristas.tv


Baristas Coffee Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baristas’ 50th Munchie Magic Location Open Delivering Ben & Jerry’s, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in Downtown Seattle Seattle, WA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) has reached fifty locations opened delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...