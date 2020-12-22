 

Resonant Appoints Industry Thought Leader Dr. Peter Gammel to Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 14:31  |  72   |   |   

Semiconductor Industry Veteran to Join Advisory Leadership

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Gammel, a well-respected RF industry thought leader, to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Gammel joins Resonant’s Advisory Board with over 40 years of experience in the global semiconductor industry, having focused much of his career on differentiated device technology. Currently, Dr. Gammel serves as Chief Technology Officer of the MWI Strategic Business Unit of GlobalFoundries, the world’s leading specialty foundry. Previously, Dr. Gammel served as Chief Technology Officer at Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Dr. Gammel brings substantial experience in managing rapid-growth technology platforms to his role with Resonant, where he will provide technical counsel and business advisory to the Company as it continues to transform the global RF front-end industry.

“It is with tremendous excitement that we welcome Peter to Resonant’s advisory board,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Resonant. “His experience in overseeing and successfully scaling RF front-end engineering operations at the highest global level is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to leverage his expertise as we gain momentum in capitalizing on the breadth of our IP portfolio.”

Dr. Gammel, commented: “I believe Resonant is uniquely positioned to transform the accessibility and efficiency of the RF filter space. I welcome the opportunity to contribute to one of the leading innovators in the industry as it moves forward to enable the transition to 5G, and hope to provide the company with valuable guidance as it continues to scale internationally.”

Mr. Gammel joins the Resonant advisory board, composed of industry veterans including Glen Riley, Jeff Ball, Clint Brown, Rubén Caballero, Brian Crutcher, Josh Jacobs and Luis Pineda.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

Disclaimer

