Meten EdtechX Generated over RMB10 million in Gross Billings During the “Double 12” Nationwide Promotion Activity on Tmall.com

As previously disclosed, “Likeshuo” remained the No. 1 ELT sales [1] among all language training service providers who participated in the “Singles’ Day” nationwide promotion activity on Tmall.com for three consecutive years in terms of gross billings. During the11-day “Singles’ Day” nationwide promotion activity from November 1 to November 11, 2020, “Likeshuo” generated more than RMB8 million in gross billings.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the Company, through its online ELT platform, “Likeshuo”, had generated over RMB10 million in gross billings during the 12-day “Double 12” nationwide promotion activity on Tmall.com from December 1 to December 12, 2020.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Chinese consumers have been changing their shopping habits, switching from offline shopping to online shopping. Platforms with strong exposure, fast dissemination, and high user stickiness have become key players in the PRC education industry. The Company is actively developing new marketing strategies and has successfully cooperated with top-tier celebrities in the PRC for livestream promotion of “Likeshuo”. As a result, the Company has achieved significant gross billings during entire “Double 12” nationwide promotion activity.

In addition to promoting through livestreaming involving celebrities, "Likeshuo" is also continuously developing marketing approaches through various third-party channels such as TikTok, WeChat and other short video platforms to quickly seize the traffic entrance through targeted content delivery and efficiently acquiring customers. Currently, the cumulative topic views of “Likeshuo” on TikTok have exceeded 10 million.

Relying on the Company’s powerful omnichannel platform and brand resources, we have been constantly improving “Likeshuo”’s competitive strengths. It has been well recognized by the education industry, which had successfully entered the "Learning with Guarantee" channel of Taobao Education. As the No. 1 ELT brand on Tmall.com, "Likeshuo" launched the "One-on-one oral English tutor for adults" and "LikeABC" courses, which have become the recommended courses of the "Stressless Learning" section in the "Learning with Guarantee" channel.