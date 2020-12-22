 

Cocrystal Pharma Selects Lead Compound for Further Development Against Coronaviruses

globenewswire
22.12.2020, 14:30  |  70   |   |   

CDI-45205 holds potential as a therapeutic and as a prophylactic to protect against coronavirus transmission, including SARS-CoV-2

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announces the selection of CDI-45205 as the lead compound for further development against coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

CDI-45205 was one of the broad spectrum protease inhibitors that were obtained by an exclusive license from Kansas State University Research Foundation (KSURF) under an agreement announced in April 2020. That agreement provides Cocrystal with an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialize therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic products against coronaviruses, caliciviruses and picornaviruses based on antivirals discovered by KSURF. The Company believes these protease inhibitors have the ability to convert the inactive SARS-CoV-2 polymerase replication enzymes into an active form.

“Following preclinical studies by Cocrystal, we have selected CDI-45205 as having promising attributes in combatting a range of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., President of Cocrystal. “We see significant potential for delivering this compound either by injection or inhalation and for potential use as both a therapeutic and prophylactic, thereby providing protection to uninfected individuals who may become exposed. With this selection now made, we will initiate API synthesis and IND-enabling studies toward clinical development. In addition to identifying CDI-45205, we have also applied our proprietary platform technology for developing additional novel coronavirus inhibitors suitable for oral administration.”

“We are particularly excited about the approach of using a protease inhibitor as the basis for a coronavirus antiviral,” said Gary Wilcox, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal. “CDI-45205 was selected from the broad spectrum protease inhibitors discovered by KSURF that demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity in animal models against the viral pathogens MERS and SARS. Preclinical animal studies of these coronavirus compounds published in the prestigious medical journal, Science Translational Medicine (August 19, 2020), showed in vivo efficacy and an acceptable safety profile in the MERS-CoV mouse model. Our further testing allowed us to identify a promising candidate molecule among these compounds for our lead development program.

