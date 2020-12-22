Acer Therapeutics Announces Full Enrollment of Pivotal Bioequivalence Trial of ACER-001 for Urea Cycle Disorders

The single-center, single-blind, randomized, single-dose crossover trial is designed to demonstrate the BE of ACER-001 compared to BUPHENYL under fed conditions, in approximately 36 healthy adults. Results of the trial are expected in the first quarter of 2021.

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced full enrollment of its pivotal trial evaluating the bioequivalence (BE) of ACER-001 compared to BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate). Acer is developing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCDs).

“We completed the first bridging study in the first quarter of 2020, the results of which demonstrated bioequivalence to BUPHENYL under fasted conditions, but we also confirmed a significant food effect with sodium phenylbutyrate,”1 said Chris Schelling, CEO and Founder of Acer. “After meeting with the FDA in the third quarter of this year to discuss the development plan, it was determined that in light of the food effect a second BE study conducted under fed conditions would be needed to bridge to BUPHENYL under a 505(b)(2) application. This was a challenging request in the face of COVID-19, and I am pleased to say that our partners at PPD, the global contract research organization, did an incredible job getting this trial fully enrolled before the end of the year.”

Upon successful completion of ongoing development activities, Acer intends to submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2021 for a pre-NDA meeting on ACER-001.

About UCDs

UCDs are a group of disorders caused by genetic mutations that result in a deficiency in one of the six enzymes that catalyze the urea cycle, which can lead to an excess accumulation of ammonia in the bloodstream, a condition known as hyperammonemia. Acute hyperammonemia can cause lethargy, somnolence, coma, and multi-organ failure, while chronic hyperammonemia can lead to headaches, confusion, lethargy, failure to thrive, behavioral changes, and learning and cognitive deficits. Common symptoms of both acute and chronic hyperammonemia also include seizures and psychiatric symptoms.2,3