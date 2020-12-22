Royalty Pharma Announces Charitable Gifts to Support COVID-19 Research at Leading Hospitals and Universities

“Royalty Pharma is committed to supporting academic research centers and teaching hospitals that are on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pablo Legorreta, founder & CEO of Royalty Pharma. “These gifts are intended to advance innovative COVID-19 healthcare solutions, from novel antibodies and assays to much needed studies about seroprevalence, vaccine response, including in predominantly Latino/Hispanic and Black communities, and the mental health burden of healthcare professionals dealing with the pandemic.”

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced charitable contributions totaling $7,660,000 to support important COVID-19 research at The Rockefeller University, Mount Sinai Health System and Columbia University. This amount includes donations from Royalty Pharma plc of $4,880,000 and personal contributions from Pablo and Almudena Legorreta of $2,880,000. Neither Royalty Pharma plc nor Pablo and Almudena Legorreta will receive any economic benefit in exchange for any aspect of these donations.

Gift to The Rockefeller University

Gifts totaling $5,760,000 to The Rockefeller University, of which half will be donated by Royalty Pharma and the other half by Pablo and Almudena Legorreta personally, will support the late-stage research and clinical development of a new antibody-based therapy designed to fight SARS-CoV-2. The focus will be a pair of broadly neutralizing antibodies that Dr. Nussenzweig, M.D., Ph.D., and his colleagues isolated from the blood of people who had recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Using molecular technologies they developed, they were able to identify and clone the genes that produce the most powerful anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The investigational antibody combination is designed to bind to two distinct sections of the spike protein, blocking the virus’ ability to infect human cells. A Phase I trial of the new investigational antibody therapy is expected to begin at Rockefeller’s Hospital imminently.

Rockefeller University President Richard P. Lifton noted, “Antibody treatments will be a crucial part of our medical armamentarium against COVID-19, even with the availability of new vaccines. Antibodies can provide acute or chronic protection for individuals whose immune systems cannot adequately respond to a vaccine, and also serve as an effective therapeutic for people in the early stages of infection. “We are tremendously grateful for this transformative gift at this key moment,” continued Dr. Lifton. “Pablo and his Royalty Pharma colleagues have been extraordinarily helpful partners, providing expertise and wise counsel, as well as critical funding, throughout the SARS-CoV-2 antibody development process.”