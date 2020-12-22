 

Ocular Therapeutix Announces Submission to the FDA of a Supplemental New Drug Application for DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) for the Treatment of Ocular Itching Associated with Allergic Conjunctivitis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 14:45  |  53   |   |   

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the submission of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use. If approved, this sNDA would include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication of DEXTENZA.

“We are excited to share the allergic conjunctivitis data with the FDA and feel this sNDA supports an expanded label. If approved, the sNDA would reflect the second expansion of the DEXTENZA label and would include the first indication for DEXTENZA treated primarily in the ophthalmology office setting,” said Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “It is estimated that up to 10 million1,2,3 people in the U.S. annually seek medical attention for the inflammatory response associated with allergic conjunctivitis caused by both seasonal and perennial allergens, representing a discrete and significant potential market for DEXTENZA beyond its current use in the surgical setting. From a business perspective, ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis is our first potential indication in the treatment of an ocular surface disease, paving the way for our two Phase 2 clinical programs in the treatment of dry-eye disease.”

The efficacy of DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular itching was evaluated in four vehicle-controlled clinical trials for subjects with a positive history of ocular allergies and positive skin test reaction to perennial and seasonal allergens (n=323). The sNDA offers data that Ocular believes supports that DEXTENZA demonstrated superiority to placebo vehicle for the treatment of ocular itching due to allergic conjunctivitis as evidenced by statistically significant differences in a pooled analysis of three well controlled Phase 3 clinical trials as well as in the Phase 2 clinical trial. At the primary endpoint for the pooled analysis of the three Phase 3 clinical trials (Day 8), ocular itching scores favored DEXTENZA treated subjects compared with placebo vehicle treated subjects at all three timepoints: 3 min (1.85 vs 2.55, p value = <0.0001 ), 5 min (1.90 vs 2.63, p value = <0.0001 ) and 7 min (1.84 vs 2.61, p value = <0.0001 ). In addition, it is submitted that treatment with DEXTENZA consistently resulted in lower ocular mean itching scores relative to placebo vehicle at all other study visits throughout the duration of the respective studies.

Seite 1 von 4


Ocular Therapeutix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ocular Therapeutix-ein kleiner Zock
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ocular Therapeutix Announces Submission to the FDA of a Supplemental New Drug Application for DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) for the Treatment of Ocular Itching Associated with Allergic Conjunctivitis Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the submission of the supplemental New …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. and ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Ocular TherapeutixTM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
14.12.20
Ocular Therapeutix Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
23.11.20
Ocular Therapeutix to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:07 Uhr
13
Ocular Therapeutix-ein kleiner Zock