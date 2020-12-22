Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Information Received The State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance (STI) informed Panevezio statybos trestas AB (Company) that on 14 December 2020 the European Commission had registered the application by the STI to notify the planned state aid to the Company …



