Global Technologies, Ltd Files Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2020

The Company anticipates filing its Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2020 before year end. Upon filing, the Company will become current with its filing obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission to bring the Company current.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd (OTC Pink: GTLL), a holding corporation, which through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, distribution and logistics is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Markets on Main Update

On November 5, 2020, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Markets on Main, LLC (“Licensor”), entered into a Platform License Agreement (the “License Agreement”) with Honey Badger Media, LLC (the “Licensee”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vinco Ventures, Inc. Under the terms of the License Agreement, the Company granted the Licensee a perpetual, non-exclusive license to operate the Platform, fulfillment opportunities and its related technologies. In consideration for the License, the Licensee shall pay to the Licensor a fee equal to twenty percent (20%) of the Net Profits generated from Licensee’s clients through the Platform.

“The License Agreement is a milestone for our Markets on Main operating subsidiary,” stated President, Jimmy Wayne Anderson. “We look forward to working with the staff at Honey Badger as they buildout and utilize MOM’s Platform and logistics services,” Mr. Anderson concluded.

The company also wishes to remind all shareholders and persons of interest that Global Technologies, Ltd will be making announcements and updates via social media. Updates can be found at our social media channel on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/GlobalTechGTLL .

About Global Technologies, Ltd:

Global Technologies, Ltd, based in St. Petersburg, FL, is a holding corporation, which through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://globaltechnologiesltd.info/ .

