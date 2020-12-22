 

Venus Concept Inc. Announces Pricing of $22.5 Million Public Offering

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 11,250,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 5,625,000 shares of common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $2.00 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.50 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. Venus Concept intends to use the gross proceeds of approximately $22.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of research and development activities.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as lead manager of the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and related prospectus supplement forming part of a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-228562) that was initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 27, 2018 and declared effective on December 10, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement for more complete information about Venus Concept and the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the common stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 21 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, Venus Heal, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS and ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

