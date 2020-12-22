Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency

THOUSAND OAKS, California, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for sotorasib, an investigational KRASG12C inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

"Just over two years since the first patient was dosed, sotorasib is now on track to potentially be the first approved targeted therapy for patients with previously treated NSCLC harboring the KRAS G12C mutation," said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "With this submission to EMA, Amgen is continuing to rapidly advance the KRASG12C inhibitor clinical program to bring this innovative potential therapy to patients globally as quickly as possible."

KRAS G12C is the most common KRAS mutation in NSCLC.1 Approximately 13% of patients with NSCLC harbor the KRAS G12C mutation and each year approximately 33,000 new patients in the EU-27 are diagnosed with KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC.1,2 There is a high unmet need and poor outcomes in the second-line treatment of KRAS G12C-driven NSCLC and, currently, there are no KRAS G12C targeted therapies approved. 3,4,5

The submission is supported by positive Phase 2 results in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with KRAS G12C mutation from the CodeBreaK 100 clinical study, whose cancer had progressed despite prior treatment with chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy. In the Phase 1 study, treatment with sotorasib provided durable anticancer activity with a positive benefit-risk profile.6 These results will be presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) Presidential Symposium in January 2021.

About Sotorasib

Amgen has taken on one of the toughest challenges of the last 40 years in cancer research by developing sotorasib, an investigational KRASG12C inhibitor.7 Sotorasib was the first KRASG12C inhibitor to enter the clinic and is being studied in the broadest clinical program exploring 10 combinations with global sites spanning four continents. In just over two years, the sotorasib clinical program CodeBreaK has established the deepest clinical data set with more than 600 patients studied across 13 tumor types.