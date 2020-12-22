 

Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY

The Next Generation Blockchain System and Application Platform 

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice Life and Verge Currency announce a strategic alliance combining both specialized technologies to create a new all-in-one payment system based upon Voice Life's Far Field Wireless Power Charging System (FFWCS). This strategic alliance with Verge combines Voice Life's (FFWCS) smart phone capabilities with VergePAY to design a blockchain based system utilizing Verge Currency (XVG) for daily use activities.

Voice Life and Verge Representatives are proud to unveil their application and system on January 11, 2021 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the largest technology show in the world. 

Robert Smith Founder, President/CEO Voice Life: "The holy grail of blockchain technology" is going to be a real time application that extends its utility beyond just improving financial transactions. We believe we are developing that application with Verge.

Justin Vendetta Founder, Senior Software Engineer Verge Currency: Evolving users one step closer to a key element of the Verge vision is a system based on blockchain technology that bridges the gap between cryptocurrency and local currencies enabling a revolutionary new use with an all-in-one payment system. With the partnership of Verge technology and Voice Life we have achieved our vision of creating in a single system a practical use case and payment process.

This strategic alliance with Voice Life bridges the gap between cryptocurrency and local currencies enabling a new far reaching all in one payment system. Therefore, we chose to collaborate on this unique and special opportunity.

Voice Life Inc.
Voice Life Inc. was founded on March 12, 2015 as a technology company focused on the development, integration and application of delivering a fast-wireless charging solution to mobile devices. The developer of ground-breaking leading-edge technology based upon a terahertz-based scalable network designed for far field wireless charging, is creating the next advancement in the capability to charge, maintain use and availability of smart phones and other electric-based products and devices.

Verge Currency (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency pushed forward by a team of volunteers, through the use of VergePay; built from the foundation of Bitcoin, Verge promotes ease-of-use, speed and community ownership. In 5-years it has grown to be a global currency which can be used borderlessly.

Voice Life Inc.

