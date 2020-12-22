 

iHeartMedia Names Jordan Fasbender Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) announced today that Jordan Fasbender, the company’s Deputy General Counsel, has been named Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary effective January 1, 2021. Fasbender will report to Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc. and Rich Bressler, President, COO and CFO of iHeartMedia, Inc. She will succeed Paul McNicol; McNicol, who intends to retire at the end of 2021, will remain with the company as Executive Vice President providing counsel to the company’s senior management and ensuring a seamless transition.

In her new role, Fasbender will oversee all legal functions for iHeartMedia’s divisions and multiplatform assets, including the company’s more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; iHeart Podcast, the #1 podcast platform in America; the iHeartRadio App and the company’s other digital assets; and the company’s tentpole live events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. In addition, she will continue to oversee the company’s government affairs, business affairs, compliance, regulatory and governance functions and will be responsible for operations and transactions, securities, intellectual property, litigation and privacy.

“Jordan is a proven and effective leader whose extensive legal, corporate governance and media and entertainment industry expertise makes her the perfect person to succeed Paul McNicol as our General Counsel,” said Pittman. “We look forward to Jordan taking on this new leadership role and joining the executive leadership team as we continue our momentum as the number one audio company in the U.S.”

Pittman continued, “Paul McNicol has played an integral role in iHeartMedia’s successful transformation from a traditional media company to a 21st century media company. We appreciate Paul’s steady hand, expert guidance, insight and advice; his strong leadership through our financial restructuring and emergence process; and his leadership through a number of strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives for the company. We’re grateful that he will continue to work closely with us as Executive Vice President.”

“I am proud to take on this new role at iHeart as the company continues to lead the audio space in a variety and new and innovative ways,” said Fasbender. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from Paul, and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners, our impressive array of assets and platforms and our talented legal team to lead our legal efforts as iHeart continues to flourish.”

Fasbender joined iHeartMedia in July 2019 from Twenty-First Century Fox where she most recently served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel and then as Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel. At Twenty-First Century Fox, she provided direction and strategic counsel on everything from M&A to corporate finance, SEC compliance and corporate governance. She also served as a lead team member on The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of the company and the spinoff of FOX Corporation. Previously, Fasbender was an associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, where she advised clients on a broad range of corporate matters.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

