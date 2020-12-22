PPG to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Jan. 21

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the following details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings release and teleconference call.

Teleconference: Friday, Jan. 22, 8 a.m. ET

PPG participants: Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer

Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer

John Bruno, director, investor relations

Dial-in registration: Visit http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5136526 to register for the conference call. Registrants will receive dial-in numbers as well as a passcode and registrant ID.

Registration is open throughout the live call. However, to ensure you are connected for the entire call we suggest registering in advance, at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Webcast: A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor Center at investor.ppg.com.

Telephone replay: Available beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 22 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 5.

Replay numbers: Toll-free: 1-800-585-8367

International: 1-416-621-4642

Passcode: 5136526

Web replay: Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on

PPG's Investor Center at investor.ppg.com and will remain through Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

The news release will be available on the Investor Center and Newsroom sections of www.ppg.com.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com after the earnings release.

