 

February 2, 2021 Filing Deadline in Splunk Investor Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP reminds investors of the upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Splunk Inc. (“Splunk” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPLK) between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Splunk common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than February 2, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Splunk investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Splunk Securities Class Litigation

Splunk, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a software company specializing in web-based products for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data at an organizational level.

The action alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was failing to close deals with most of its biggest customers in the fiscal third quarter 2021; (2) Splunk was not achieving the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were at all relevant times materially false and misleading.

On December 2, 2020, after markets closed, Splunk announced disappointing results for the fiscal third quarter 2021, including a decrease of approximately 11% in total revenues, missing analyst estimates by almost $60 million. On the subsequent earnings call, Company executives disclosed for the first time that Splunk had failed to close most of its largest deals during the quarter. On this news, the price of Splunk stock dropped $47.88 per share, or 23.25%, from its closing price of $205.91 on December 2, 2020, to close at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020, on extremely heavy trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Splunk Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

February 2, 2021 Filing Deadline in Splunk Investor Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP reminds investors of the upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. and ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 2, 2021
17.12.20
February 2, 2021 Filing Deadline in Splunk Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
16.12.20
SPLK Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2021
16.12.20
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Splunk Inc.
10.12.20
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Actions Against Splunk, Inc. (SPLK)
09.12.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – SPLK
09.12.20
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. (SPLK)
08.12.20
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
08.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. (SPLK)
08.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
32
Splunk - Begriffserklärung und Wissenswertes über diesen Newcomer