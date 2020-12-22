Hudson Pacific Properties and CPP Investments Complete Acquisition of 1918 8th Avenue in Seattle

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (“Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) have completed their previously announced acquisition of 1918 8 th Avenue, a 668,000-square-foot Class A office building in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood for US$625 million (before closing adjustments). Through the joint venture, CPP Investments owns a 45% interest and Hudson Pacific owns 55% and acts as general partner and as property, leasing and construction manager.

In conjunction with closing the transaction, the joint venture closed a US$314.3 million mortgage loan secured by the property. This loan has an initial interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.70% per annum and is interest only through the five-year term.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling over 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

About Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm’s length from governments. At September 30, 2020, the Fund totalled C$456.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

