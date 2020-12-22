Regions to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on January 22, 2021

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Executives from the company will review Regions’ financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 11 a.m. ET. A news release and additional materials will be available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.regions.com prior to the webcast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005102/en/