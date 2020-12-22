Regions to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on January 22, 2021
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Executives from the company will review Regions’ financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 11 a.m. ET. A news release and additional materials will be available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.regions.com prior to the webcast.
Regions Financial Corporation, with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. (Photo: Business Wire)
In addition to the live audio webcast at 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, an associated slide presentation will be reviewed by Regions executives. An archived recording of the webcast will be available at https://ir.regions.com following the live event.
Replay:
A telephone replay will also be available from Friday, Jan. 22 beginning at 2 p.m. ET through Monday, Feb. 22. To listen, please dial 1-855-859-2056, and use access code 3969193.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.
