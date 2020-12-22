 

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021

22.12.2020, 15:00   

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by a question and answer session.

The conference will be held virtually. A live audio-only webcast of Acadia’s presentation and question and answer session, along with accompanying slides, will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through February 12, 2021.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

