Robotic Assistance Devices Large Opportunity on the Immediate Horizon

“This order holds particular significance as it is an endorsement of RAD’s vision of a fully integrated facility using its autonomous security solutions,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “The order of five units spans three different RAD devices acting as a complete system and saving the facility hundreds of thousands of dollars versus legacy human-based solutions. If you’ve ever heard us talk about RADTown, well, this is what RADTown Logistics looks like.”

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that a major dealer of AITX’s wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received a greatly anticipated order for a 5-unit RAD solution. This integrated autonomous remote security and access solution will be deployed to a Fortune 500 end-user client with over 10 distribution centers and over 7,500 retail locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the company confirmed that it was told that contracts would be received by the end of this year. Implementation will be Q1 2021. Reinharz added, “This opportunity has been in play nearly a year and a half and went through exhaustive legal and other agency review. We’re delighted that the PO is expected to be in RAD’s hands by year end.”

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005136/en/