 

Robotic Assistance Devices Large Opportunity on the Immediate Horizon

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that a major dealer of AITX’s wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received a greatly anticipated order for a 5-unit RAD solution. This integrated autonomous remote security and access solution will be deployed to a Fortune 500 end-user client with over 10 distribution centers and over 7,500 retail locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“This order holds particular significance as it is an endorsement of RAD’s vision of a fully integrated facility using its autonomous security solutions,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “The order of five units spans three different RAD devices acting as a complete system and saving the facility hundreds of thousands of dollars versus legacy human-based solutions. If you’ve ever heard us talk about RADTown, well, this is what RADTown Logistics looks like.”

Details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the company confirmed that it was told that contracts would be received by the end of this year. Implementation will be Q1 2021. Reinharz added, “This opportunity has been in play nearly a year and a half and went through exhaustive legal and other agency review. We’re delighted that the PO is expected to be in RAD’s hands by year end.”

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robotic Assistance Devices Large Opportunity on the Immediate Horizon Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that a major dealer of AITX’s wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received a greatly anticipated order for a 5-unit RAD solution. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. and ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with Civitas Group
15.12.20
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Restructures Convertible Debt
24.11.20
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Receives Wally HSO Order From Top 20 Largest Medical Devices Company in the World