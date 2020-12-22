 

QDX HealthID Announces Name Change to QMC HealthIDTM

QDX HealthID Incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Materials Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QTMM), today announced that it has changed its name to QMC HealthID. The name change came as a strategic initiative to leverage the organization’s relationship with its parent company Quantum Materials Corporation, a leading nanomaterial and cadmium free quantum dot manufacturer. Promising research utilizing quantum dot technology shows the potential for COVID-19 testing to be made faster, easier to use and more accurate.

As a result of these recent advances, QMC HealthID took the added step to strengthen its executive team with the appointment of Todd K. Malan, M.D. as senior vice president of clinical research. Dr. Malan will focus on leading the firm into the next generation of quantitative testing. Dr Malan’s background includes health diagnostics, medical informatics, applied biotechnology and use of quantum dots and nano particles across a number of healthcare initiatives.

“The potential impact that quantum dot technology could have on enhancing test technology for COVID-19 as well as other infectious diseases is significant. We could see improved accuracy, speed and ease through the use of nanotechnology. Additionally, with the embodiment of our QDX quantum dots into the test kits, we can extend the utility of our authentication and tracking technology to reduce the chances of counterfeit tests entering the supply chain,” said Stephen B. Squires, CEO of QMC HealthID Incorporated. “Given these advances in research, it made sense from a branding standpoint to emphasize the relationship between QMC HealthID and Quantum Materials and decided changing the company’s name to QMC enhanced the connection. Now, with Todd on board, we have the expertise to truly advance care through the innovative use of quantum dot technology.”

Quantum dots are nanoparticles, which – due to their unique physical and chemical properties – are promising in the field of drug and biomarker research. Quantum dots can synthesize in the form of nano-islands on various substrates, which can be used as single-photon emitters in electronics for storing information, as well as in the form of colloidal quantum dots, which can be used for diagnostic tests and has potential uses in other health and wellness application areas.

