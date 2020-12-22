 

Sirios files the NI 43-101 report of the resources estimate update for the Cheechoo gold project in Quebec

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) ("The Company") is pleased to announce that Sirios has filed on SEDAR the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Cheechoo Project Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada", with an effective date of October 31st, 2020. The report, in compliance to the NI 43-101 standards and completed for the company by BBA Inc., h the resource estimate update of the Cheechoo gold project, located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay at Quebec.

The updated resource shows an increase of 355,000 ounces of gold compared to its initial resource estimate, representing an increase of 22%. The report indicates that, based on an open-pit constrained model, the inferred resources are estimated at 1.955 million gold ounces (Moz) contained in 93.0 million tonnes (Mt) with an average grade of 0.65 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) (figure 1).

Dominique Doucet, President and CEO of Sirios, states: " I want to congratulate our technical team, who within less than a year, significantly increased the resource estimate on our Cheechoo gold deposit."

Figure 1 Plan view. The black-outlined conceptual pit contains the first resource estimate of 1.6 M oz of gold. The green-outlined grey conceptual pit contains the new resource estimate of 1.96 M oz of gold is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/607d49b0-9566-43b1 ...

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. President and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Mr. Jordi Turcotte, P. Geo. Senior Geologist who are “Qualified Persons” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo Property located 9 km from the Eleonore gold mine of Newmont at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, is wholly owned by Sirios. The new resource estimate of the project (October 2020) delineated inferred resources of 1.96 million ounces of gold, with a significant potential to increase these resources.

About Sirios

Founded in 1995, Sirios Resources develops and explores its own mining exploration projects. Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, over the years, Sirios is focusing on its flagship gold project Cheechoo, the 2016 discovery of the year in Quebec.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Sirios Completes a Non-Flow Through Private Placement of Approximately $520,500
16.12.20
Sirios Completes Second and Final Tranche of its Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of $2 Million
11.12.20
Sirios Announces Closing of the First Tranche of a $1.3 Million Private Placement
10.12.20
Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
02.12.20
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
26.11.20
Sirios Resources Inc.: Announcement of a $2,100,000 financing

