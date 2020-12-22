Taronis Fuels Provides Business Update

The Company has spent the past two months focused on deleveraging its balance sheet. After two successful equity private placements, the Company has retired $6.9 million of a $7.5 million convertible note, retired all short-term merchant cash advances, and $4.6 million of the $9.6 million in seller financing for the TGS acquisition. In addition, the Company has repaid the majority of short-term vendor payable balances, which has greatly improved the Company’s working capital position heading into a period of expected accelerated organic growth in the first quarter of 2021.

PHOENIX, AZ , Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today provided a summary update of operations. The Company currently has approximately $4.6 million in cash on hand, which is projected to support current Company operations through the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Domestic revenues for MagneGas Welding Supply, the Company’s industrial gas and welding supply network continue to track to internal forecasts and are in line with prior management expectations. The retail division has successfully responded to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has effectively utilized new client acquisitions to offset the temporary negative effects of the pandemic. Average monthly sales for the first two months of the fourth quarter were 7% higher when compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 27% higher than monthly sales for the second quarter of 2020. October retail sales were $2.2 million, which were the highest level of sales reported for the Company in 2020.

The Company’s wholesale gas division, TGS, is also tracking closely with prior year sales, and has been largely unaffected by the pandemic. Overall, domestic growth is expected to accelerate heading into 2021. MagneGas Welding Supply retail same-store sales are projected to increase at least 10% quarter over quarter in the first quarter. Wholesale gas sales are expected to increase closer to 20%, as the Company launches its first distribution hub in the northern California market in January.

International business expansion results, including the Company’s Amsterdam pilot MagneGas production site and pending unit sales in Turkey remain on track and unchanged. The Company intends to provide a comprehensive update on preliminary results of operations in the early first quarter of 2021.