 

Johnson Matthey and thyssenkrupp renew partnership for world class collaboration in ammonia production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After collaborating successfully for 20 years and working together to deliver 21 projects, Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, and thyssenkrupp, a technology provider for world-scale ammonia plants, have signed an agreement to renew their collaboration around ammonia process and catalyst supply.

The partnership was founded two decades ago and sees thyssenkrupp exclusively use JM’s world class catalysts for its uhde ammonia process built in that period. Through constant innovation, thyssenkrupp is licensor of the largest ammonia plants in the world. The uhde ammonia technology has ultra low energy consumption and enables the highest production in a single-train unit, thus minimizing investment costs, and is suitable for small to large scale capacity plants of up to 5,000 metric tons per day. Thanks to this collaboration over the past two decades thyssenkrupp have built over 20 ammonia plants with a total capacity of 40,000 tonnes per day using JM catalysts, representing nearly 9% of global nitrogen fertilizer production, enough to feed 350 million people.

Dr. Sami Pelkonen, CEO of the Chemical and Process Technologies business unit at thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions: “We are proud to continue our partnership with JM, which has seen so many successes such as the construction of the world’s largest ammonia plants employing the uhde process, and several repeat orders from customers all around the world trusting in our technology, EPC competence and service capabilities.”

“We are extremely proud of our ongoing partnership and are thrilled with the opportunity to continue to apply our deep knowledge in catalysis, pushing the boundaries in energy efficiency and higher capacity,” said John Gordon, Managing Director, Johnson Matthey. “It has been fantastic to see our world-class catalysts deliver optimum reliability with the lowest operating expense for the thyssenkrupp uhde ammonia process for five of the world’s largest scale ammonia plants.”

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers’ products and in 2020 we received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark, given to companies that derive more than 50% of revenues from environmental solutions. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 14,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com.

Inspiring science, enhancing life

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp is a technology group with strengths in materials. Over 162,000 employees in 78 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2018/2019 thyssenkrupp generated sales of €42.0 billion.

The Chemical & Process Technologies business unit combines unique technological expertise and decades of global experience in the engineering, procurement, construction and service of chemical plants. We develop innovative processes and products for a more sustainable future and thus contribute to the long-term success of our customers in almost all areas of the chemical industry. Our portfolio includes leading technologies for the production of basic chemicals, fertilizers and polymers as well as complete value-chains for green hydrogen and sustainable chemicals.

For more information visit: www.thyssenkrupp-industrial-solutions.com

For more information, please contact:

John Brightling Manager - Ammonia and Nitric Acid +441642522509
Jennifer Rennick Marketing Lead at JM +1 732 223 4644
Christian Dill Communications Manager +49 231 547 3334

Johnson Matthey Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Johnson Matthey and thyssenkrupp renew partnership for world class collaboration in ammonia production LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - After collaborating successfully for 20 years and working together to deliver 21 projects, Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, and thyssenkrupp, a technology provider for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Valorising emissions from steel making into sustainable products

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
3
Johnson Matthey Plc -- Catalysis und Electrochemistry und Platinum group metals