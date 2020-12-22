Free Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces Appointment of Dr. Melody A. Jackson to the Company’s Board of Directors

King George, VA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Flow, Inc . (FFLO:OTCPINK), whose current subsidiaries provide vehicle dismantling and the recycling of OEM auto parts and supplies; scrap metal processing; auto leasing; and investing in additional operating companies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Melody Jackson as a director of the Company. A Current Report on Form 8-K detailing this appointment to Board of Directors will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming days.

Dr. Jackson is a management expert, college faculty member, and researcher with over 20 years of management and supervisory experience that includes an executive level of management for functions such as Strategic Management, Project Management, Human Resources Management, and Environmental Management with over 7 years of service as a Management Professor.

Dr. Jackson founded her first non-profit organization 15 years ago along with the two other members of the Executive Committee and currently serves as an adviser to other non-profit executives. She has served as an elected member of the Board of Directors for the American Association of University Women. She has provided consultations to entrepreneurs as the Owner and CEO of a Business Consulting Firm, staff for the City of Richmond, and member of the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) for the Small Business Administration.

Dr. Jackson started a business school in Central Virginia that focused primarily on providing consultations to entrepreneurs and nonprofit executives as well as offering training through seminars, workshops, webinars, and small courses to business owners, nonprofit leaders, and government representatives. She created the Build Green Living Laboratory as the primary project for the school and served as the Project Manager for the life of the project.

At University of Virginia, she served as Equity Center Director of Operations, Program Manager for the School of Nursing, Faculty for the School of Engineering & Applied Sciences, and Research Program Advisor for Curry School of Education. At University of Phoenix, she was the Founder and Group Leader of the Virtual Inter-connectivity Research Lab, Dissertation Chair, Senior Research Fellow for the Center for Global Business Research, Doctoral Faculty for the School of Advanced Studies online campus, and Management Faculty for the School of Business at the Virginia ground campus teaching both graduate and undergraduate courses in both online and place-based delivery methods.