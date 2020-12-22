World Telehealth Initiative Receives Investment from Intel Corporation to Expand Access to Medical Care in Vulnerable Communities Around the World

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Telehealth Initiative (WTI), a leading nonprofit organization working to advance sustainable access to healthcare in under-resourced communities around the world, today announced an investment from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). The investment will be used to support WTI’s global scale, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and further leverage Teladoc Health’s (NYSE: TDOC) virtual care enablement platform to expand access to care worldwide.

Founded in 2017, WTI enables access to care in more than 15 developing communities worldwide – including Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Lilongwe, Malawi, and Port au Prince, Haiti – and plans to expand to 40 communities within the next two years. WTI’s network of volunteer medical professionals leverage Teladoc Health’s virtual care platform and devices to interact with people in under-resourced community clinics and facilities, despite being countries apart. Teladoc Health’s proprietary technology offers improved connectivity and breaks down traditional barriers to health by providing local care teams and physicians additional capacity and specialty care services. WTI will use Intel’s investment to partner with more community clinics in developing countries.

“We are incredibly grateful for Intel’s investment and its recognition of the importance of our mission,” said WTI Co-Founder and Executive Director Sharon Allen. “While COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, the need for reliable access to clinical care was already near critical levels before the pandemic. Reducing the morbidity and mortality of vulnerable populations requires equitable access to health workers. To provide a consistent medical presence wherever needed, we need a pragmatic, cost-effective solution that is simple to deploy and easy to scale. Telehealth is the answer.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one billion people cannot obtain the health services they need because those services are either inaccessible, unavailable, unaffordable, or of poor quality. Additionally, 40% of countries have fewer than 10 doctors per 10,000 people. Although strategies to recruit, train, and develop the health workforce are improving, they are often not rapid enough to keep pace with population growth. This is compounded by difficulties in deploying health workers to rural, remote, and developing areas. Through WTI, medical professionals can volunteer their time and services from their home or office, eliminating these barriers.