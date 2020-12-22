You could say that we’re here to tell you what’s in-store for 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today we have an important update regarding Kisses from Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) , a U.S.-based quick service restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor of Italian food offerings.

The answer is Kisses from Italy products in NINE new retail store locations. We’ve long since announced Kisses’ presence in the marketplace and how the quarantine drives new customers to the Company’s online offerings.

Just last week we found out that the recent launch of Kisses from Italy organic and gluten-free branded products can now be found in 9 stores in the greater Montreal area and Mississauga, Ontario.

The press release indicates that “the product launch has been enthusiastically greeted with open arms in a shorter time frame than what was expected and the Company continues to expand the list of retailers that will soon be carrying Kisses from Italy branded products.”

It’s that last little bit that caught our eye as expansion in a short time frame typically means that sales are meeting expectations. The Company is far past proof-of-concept for its product offering given its massive successes online.

Now the Company is adding more retail stores and stating that even more are to come.

It’s a very good sign for the Italian food maker and it gives one more revenue line to monitor in future quarterlies.

That fact, when it’s released, could well tell us what’s in-store for the Company’s shareholders.

About Kisses from Italy, Inc.

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. Our goal is to leverage the success from our flagship store and our initial hotel locations in the South Florida market and to expand into other regions on a local, state, national and global level. The main focus is doing so through our continued corporate owned store expansion, along with the development and sales of additional locations through the advancement of our franchise and territorial rights program.

