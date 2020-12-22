 

Emerging Markets Report What’s In-Store for 2021

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today we have an important update regarding Kisses from Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a U.S.-based quick service restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor of Italian food offerings.

You could say that we’re here to tell you what’s in-store for 2021.

The answer is Kisses from Italy products in NINE new retail store locations. We’ve long since announced Kisses’ presence in the marketplace and how the quarantine drives new customers to the Company’s online offerings.

Just last week we found out that the recent launch of Kisses from Italy organic and gluten-free branded products can now be found in 9 stores in the greater Montreal area and Mississauga, Ontario. 

The press release indicates that “the product launch has been enthusiastically greeted with open arms in a shorter time frame than what was expected and the Company continues to expand the list of retailers that will soon be carrying Kisses from Italy branded products.”

It’s that last little bit that caught our eye as expansion in a short time frame typically means that sales are meeting expectations. The Company is far past proof-of-concept for its product offering given its massive successes online.

Now the Company is adding more retail stores and stating that even more are to come.

It’s a very good sign for the Italian food maker and it gives one more revenue line to monitor in future quarterlies.

That fact, when it’s released, could well tell us what’s in-store for the Company’s shareholders.

About Kisses from Italy, Inc.

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. Our goal is to leverage the success from our flagship store and our initial hotel locations in the South Florida market and to expand into other regions on a local, state, national and global level. The main focus is doing so through our continued corporate owned store expansion, along with the development and sales of additional locations through the advancement of our franchise and territorial rights program.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/policy-on-stock-promotion
https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/investor-protection
https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-79
https://www.sec.gov/oiea/investor-alerts-bulletins/ia_promotions.html

Emerging Markets Consulting LLC has been paid 1,000,000 restricted shares by Kisses from Italy. Please read our full disclaimer below.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Disclaimer

