MJardin Announces First Shipment of Recreational Cannabis from Brampton Facility to the Ontario Cannabis Store

Major milestone for MJardin as facilities ramp up domestic output through end of 2020 and into early 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF) (the “Company” or “MJardin”), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced that its partner Robes Inc. BLLRDR, brand has shipped its first cannabis dried flower products. Shipments will initially be to the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), with shipments to other provinces planned to begin shortly.



MJardin expects the first shipment to be available for purchase before December 31, 2020. The initial shipment includes 6.3kg of BLLRDR Afghani Bullrider and 9.5kg of Wedding Cake, which will be available in 3.5 gram jars. A subsequent order of 7.7kg and 8.2kg of the BLLRDR Afghani Bullrider and Wedding Cake, respectively, is scheduled for January 4, 2021. Robes’ BLLRDR has been able to build a great following across Canada, with their highly acclaimed Afghani Bullrider strain garnering strong media, retailer and customer attention. The products will be priced competitively in the premium segment of the Ontario market and MJardin expects significant demand for this high quality dried cannabis product.