MJardin Announces First Shipment of Recreational Cannabis from Brampton Facility to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Major milestone for MJardin as facilities ramp up domestic output through end of 2020 and into early 2021
TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF) (the “Company” or “MJardin”), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced
that its partner Robes Inc. BLLRDR, brand has shipped its first cannabis dried flower products. Shipments will initially be to the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), with shipments to other provinces
planned to begin shortly.
MJardin expects the first shipment to be available for purchase before December 31, 2020. The initial shipment includes 6.3kg of BLLRDR Afghani Bullrider and 9.5kg of Wedding Cake, which will be available in 3.5 gram jars. A subsequent order of 7.7kg and 8.2kg of the BLLRDR Afghani Bullrider and Wedding Cake, respectively, is scheduled for January 4, 2021. Robes’ BLLRDR has been able to build a great following across Canada, with their highly acclaimed Afghani Bullrider strain garnering strong media, retailer and customer attention. The products will be priced competitively in the premium segment of the Ontario market and MJardin expects significant demand for this high quality dried cannabis product.
MJardin is a proud cultivation partner with Robes Inc., whose BLLRDR brand is a collaboration that includes Grammy award-winning producer Noah ‘40’ Shebib and legendary grower of the Afghani Bullrider strain, Jef Tek. MJardin develops the genetics and manages the cultivation operations for the brand.
“This is a significant milestone for MJardin as we ramp up our capacity to serve Canadian markets and generate revenue from our brands and partnerships through the end of 2020, and vigorously into 2021,” said MJardin CEO Pat Witcher. “We are strong in our belief that our new state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facilities are important differentiators, which will enable us to increase margins and reduce costs in this growing market.”
“At MJardin, quality cannabis is at the core of what we do which is why this partnership is such a good fit for us,” said Eric Gattoni, SVP Business Development. “These are exciting times at MJardin. We are extremely happy for our partners at Robes and are very proud to use the cultivation methods we have developed over the last decade to support them in achieving this goal. This launch, with the upcoming launch of our very own Flint & Embers retail brand, has given us a lot to be excited about.”
0 Kommentare