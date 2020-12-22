 

MJardin Announces First Shipment of Recreational Cannabis from Brampton Facility to the Ontario Cannabis Store

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 15:13  |  49   |   |   

Major milestone for MJardin as facilities ramp up domestic output through end of 2020 and into early 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF) (the “Company” or “MJardin”), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced that its partner Robes Inc. BLLRDR, brand has shipped its first cannabis dried flower products. Shipments will initially be to the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), with shipments to other provinces planned to begin shortly.

MJardin expects the first shipment to be available for purchase before December 31, 2020. The initial shipment includes 6.3kg of BLLRDR Afghani Bullrider and 9.5kg of Wedding Cake, which will be available in 3.5 gram jars. A subsequent order of 7.7kg and 8.2kg of the BLLRDR Afghani Bullrider and Wedding Cake, respectively, is scheduled for January 4, 2021. Robes’ BLLRDR has been able to build a great following across Canada, with their highly acclaimed Afghani Bullrider strain garnering strong media, retailer and customer attention. The products will be priced competitively in the premium segment of the Ontario market and MJardin expects significant demand for this high quality dried cannabis product.

MJardin is a proud cultivation partner with Robes Inc., whose BLLRDR brand is a collaboration that includes Grammy award-winning producer Noah ‘40’ Shebib and legendary grower of the Afghani Bullrider strain, Jef Tek. MJardin develops the genetics and manages the cultivation operations for the brand.

“This is a significant milestone for MJardin as we ramp up our capacity to serve Canadian markets and generate revenue from our brands and partnerships through the end of 2020, and vigorously into 2021,” said MJardin CEO Pat Witcher. “We are strong in our belief that our new state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facilities are important differentiators, which will enable us to increase margins and reduce costs in this growing market.”

“At MJardin, quality cannabis is at the core of what we do which is why this partnership is such a good fit for us,” said Eric Gattoni, SVP Business Development. “These are exciting times at MJardin. We are extremely happy for our partners at Robes and are very proud to use the cultivation methods we have developed over the last decade to support them in achieving this goal. This launch, with the upcoming launch of our very own Flint & Embers retail brand, has given us a lot to be excited about.”

Seite 1 von 4
MJardin Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MJardin Announces First Shipment of Recreational Cannabis from Brampton Facility to the Ontario Cannabis Store Major milestone for MJardin as facilities ramp up domestic output through end of 2020 and into early 2021TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF) (the “Company” or “MJardin”), a leader in premium …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
MJardin Provides U.S. Operations Update