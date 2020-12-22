Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Results of Borrowing Base Redetermination

Eric Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased that our bank syndicate reaffirmed its commitment to Bonanza Creek. We appreciate the supportive relationships we’ve developed with our syndicate members and look forward to continued dialogue with the group as we continue to move toward the closing of the HighPoint transaction.”

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the "Company" or "Bonanza Creek") today announced that the lenders under its senior secured credit facility have concluded their semi-annual redetermination and reaffirmed the facility’s borrowing base of $260 million and the elected commitments of $260 million. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $20 million drawn on the facility and held approximately $4 million in cash. Currently, the facility is undrawn.

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

