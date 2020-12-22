 

Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Results of Borrowing Base Redetermination

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the "Company" or "Bonanza Creek") today announced that the lenders under its senior secured credit facility have concluded their semi-annual redetermination and reaffirmed the facility’s borrowing base of $260 million and the elected commitments of $260 million. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $20 million drawn on the facility and held approximately $4 million in cash. Currently, the facility is undrawn.

Eric Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased that our bank syndicate reaffirmed its commitment to Bonanza Creek. We appreciate the supportive relationships we’ve developed with our syndicate members and look forward to continued dialogue with the group as we continue to move toward the closing of the HighPoint transaction.”

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication relates to a proposed business combination transaction (the “Merger”) between Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“BCEI”) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HPR”), which includes the commencement by BCEI and HPR of an exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) and the solicitation of a prepackaged plan of reorganization for HPR and its subsidiaries (the “Prepackaged Plan” and, together with the Exchange Offer and the Merger, the “Transaction”) to effect the exchange of unsecured senior notes of HPR for shares of BCEI common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “BCEI common stock”), or unsecured senior notes to be issued by BCEI in connection with the Exchange Offer. Communications in this document do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the Transaction, the Exchange Offer or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

