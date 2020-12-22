 

Verizon connects frontline heroes and local restaurants across six cities this holiday season

Verizon’s ‘Food for Frontline Workers’ program has provided 150,000 meals across the country since the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is expanding its “Food for Frontline Workers” program to doctors, nurses, first responders and healthcare workers in six cities experiencing high volumes of COVID-19 cases. An estimated 50,000 meals will be delivered during the 2020 holiday season and in January 2021. This program is the continuation of Verizon’s initiative that kicked off in April, delivering more than 150,000 meals to frontline workers in cities across the U.S. including New York City. As cases have continued to spike entering the holiday season, Verizon saw a need to expand the program further and share a small gesture of thanks to more frontline workers in some of the nation’s hardest hit cities. 

Verizon’s expanded initiative will provide meals to healthcare workers and first responders in Milwaukee, Omaha, Neb., Minneapolis and Chicago, with additional markets to include Sioux Falls, S.D. and Los Angeles. To fulfill this mission, Verizon has enlisted the help of local restaurants across all six cities, delivering 50,000 meals to the frontline heroes who have been working tirelessly to support their community throughout the pandemic.   

“Our ‘Food for Frontline Workers’ program is a way for us to deliver gratitude and support for first responders, healthcare workers, and to the local business restaurants who have been hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Patty Roze, Vice President, Verizon Public Sector. “By putting themselves on the front lines of the response to COVID-19, first responders and healthcare workers have sacrificed their own comfort to care for others. We see the best part of humanity in their selfless acts of heroism.” 

First responders and healthcare workers are managing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, and at the same time, small business restaurant owners are facing business challenges given many states' recent curfews and restrictions on dining. With a history of running toward crises, Verizon is offering a small thank you to first responders and healthcare workers in some of the hardest hit areas across the nation, while continuing its nationwide support of small businesses.

Our commitment to the frontlines doesn’t stop with COVID-19 local support, but nationwide with these programs:  

  • BlueJeans Enterprise Access: To show our appreciation, BlueJeans is pleased to offer the Enterprise version of our BlueJeans Meetings platform free for 90 days to all military personnel and frontline workers to help them stay connected with family and friends over the holidays. 
  • Best Pricing For Those Who Give The Most: Nurses, first responders, military, teachers and students nationwide get our best pricing on Mix and Match Unlimited plans and Fios plus access to the best entertainment. Discounts are available to eligible new or existing Verizon customers across both wireless and Fios plans.

About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Najuma Thorpe
najuma.thorpe@verizon.com
(732) 427-2304
@najuma 


