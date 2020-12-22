 

LiveWire Ergogenics Announces County Permit Final Approval and California State Cannabis License Submittal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Anaheim, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring and managing special purpose real estate properties and associated operation permits conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, announced today that the customary fourteen day appeal period following the approval of the Minor Use Permit for outdoor cannabis cultivation by the San Luis Obispo Department of Planning and Building has concluded with no objections.

LiveWire’s affiliate company, Estrella River Farms received the Notice of Final Action for its land use application to establish over 130,000sf of canopy on its ranch property, considered to be the gem of the California Central Coast. The letter was received from the San Luis Obispo Planning Department stating that the Minor Use Application was approved based on the stated Findings and Conditions. The permit is now active and serves as the basis for the submittal to CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics states, “After reviewing the Conditions of Approval at the County level, and without having received or stated any objections, we immediately filed for the required license with the State of California, to accelerate the start of our operation in the world’s largest cannabis market. Today we move closer to begin cultivation and distribution of our brand of handcrafted, organically grown cannabis from our farm, the world’s first ‘Estate Grown Weedery’. Our team can now begin to secure all other required licenses and commence with operation according to the guidelines of the County as soon as possible, and immediately following State approval.”

Mr. Hodson continues, “Successfully completing the rigorous County approval process not only increases the value of our investment in Estrella Ranch, but also demonstrates a crucial step in the execution of our business plan towards successfully establishing our unique and sustainable cannabis business model to produce significant and sustainable revenues and profits. The ideal location, microclimate, and large production capacity of our unique ranch facility, in combination with the underlying revenue-sharing business model that we have entered with our cultivation partner QDG Agricultural, is expected to generate a solid return of investment for LiveWire’s shareholders. Additional production sites and strategic alliances and/or partnerships will be established in an economically responsible way to further accelerate growth for years to come.”

ABOUT LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS INC.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the human and veterinary health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing specialized turnkey cannabis real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality handcrafted cannabis products for commercial medicinal and recreational use in California and the state-wide distribution of these products. This includes the development, licensing and distribution of legal and high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services and the creation of the high-quality "Estrella Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

LIVEWIRE INVESTOR RELATIONS
Tristan Cavato
(805) 835-2415
ir@livewirergonecis.com

MARKET AWARENESS
Stockwatchindex, LLC
442-287-8059
www.stockwatchindex.com
info@stockwatchindex.com

LIVEWIRE ERGOGNEICS, INC
1600 North Kraemer Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92806
714-740-5144
www.livewireergogenics.com
info@livewireergogenics.com


Livewire Ergogenics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LiveWire Ergogenics Announces County Permit Final Approval and California State Cannabis License Submittal Anaheim, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring and managing special purpose real estate properties and associated operation permits conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Livewire Ergogenics Announces Approval of Estrella Ranch Cannabis Cultivation Project