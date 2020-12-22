 

Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH), Now a Fully Reporting Company in Specialty Touchscreen Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

Chengdu, China, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTC: WETH) ("Wetouch" or "the Company"), a specialty manufacturer of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, today announced that its Form 10 Registration Statement was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 11, 2020.

Introducing Wetouch

Wetouch, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Sichuan Wetouch Technology Co. Ltd, is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, ranging from 7.0 inch to 42 inch screens. The Company offers touchscreens for a variety of applications, including GPS/car entertainment panels for the automotive industry, industrial human-machine interface (“HMI”), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, lottery and gaming machines, smart home, robots and charging stations. Wetouch sells its products both domestically in China and internationally, covering major areas in China, including but not limited to the eastern, southern, northern and southwest regions of China. Touchscreens produced by the Company not only have long life span and are low maintenance, but also have strong anti-interference, anti-corrosion, multi-touch capability and high light-transmittance ratio and stability. Wetouch has shipped products to South Korea and several European countries such as Spain and Germany and has established a strong and diversified client base.

“Taking steps to become a fully reporting SEC company is an important milestone for Wetouch,” said Guangde Cai, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wetouch. “Our Form 10 Registration Statement and ongoing SEC reporting disclosures through audited annual financial statements, auditor reviewed quarterly financial statements and disclosure of all material events will provide additional transparency to our shareholders and the investment community. We are also very excited with our business development progress and new products that are being developed. We are pleased to be expanding our operations to accommodate what we believe will have market appeal based on our technology inherent in our products.”

Seite 1 von 2
Wetouch Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH), Now a Fully Reporting Company in Specialty Touchscreen Market Chengdu, China, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTC: WETH) ("Wetouch" or "the Company"), a specialty manufacturer of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, today announced that its Form 10 Registration …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...