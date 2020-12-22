Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH), Now a Fully Reporting Company in Specialty Touchscreen Market

Wetouch, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Sichuan Wetouch Technology Co. Ltd, is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, ranging from 7.0 inch to 42 inch screens. The Company offers touchscreens for a variety of applications, including GPS/car entertainment panels for the automotive industry, industrial human-machine interface (“HMI”), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, lottery and gaming machines, smart home, robots and charging stations. Wetouch sells its products both domestically in China and internationally, covering major areas in China, including but not limited to the eastern, southern, northern and southwest regions of China. Touchscreens produced by the Company not only have long life span and are low maintenance, but also have strong anti-interference, anti-corrosion, multi-touch capability and high light-transmittance ratio and stability. Wetouch has shipped products to South Korea and several European countries such as Spain and Germany and has established a strong and diversified client base.

“Taking steps to become a fully reporting SEC company is an important milestone for Wetouch,” said Guangde Cai, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wetouch. “Our Form 10 Registration Statement and ongoing SEC reporting disclosures through audited annual financial statements, auditor reviewed quarterly financial statements and disclosure of all material events will provide additional transparency to our shareholders and the investment community. We are also very excited with our business development progress and new products that are being developed. We are pleased to be expanding our operations to accommodate what we believe will have market appeal based on our technology inherent in our products.”