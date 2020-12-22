Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected by Coldchain Technology Services, LLC (“Coldchain Technology”) to immediately develop and provide flight services of a robust vaccine delivery payload for use in critical regions for drone delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coldchain Technology provides comprehensive solutions for healthcare supply chain management for multiple government and commercial clients, including the US Army, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reserve Component forces, Johnson & Johnson brands, Chicago Department of Public Health, and others and has been leading the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the United States.

The payload to be developed by Draganfly is a sustainable thermal management system with capability to carry a minimum of 300 multi-doses or 100 single doses. It is being designed as part of a comprehensive delivery and logistics platform of which Draganfly will operate.

“It is very exciting that COVID-19 vaccinations are starting to be distributed. Draganfly will help us solve the problem which is the timely and precise distribution of the vaccine in hard-to-reach areas.” said Wayne Williams, Founder and Executive Director of Coldchain Technology.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Draganfly has been committed to providing solutions to help prevent the spread of the virus, including our Vital Intelligence systems that can measure vital signs from a camera including your smartphone.” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are eager to develop this payload and service as we can leverage our extensive patent portfolio as well as secure auto-pilot and flight management system to help with the distribution of the vaccine for Covid-19 and beyond.”

About Coldchain Technology

Coldchain Technology is the leader in time and temperature sensitive medical material management integrating proven systems with the documentation fundamental to accreditation and effective Quality Control Systems. Coldchain Technology's remote monitoring system, pre-qualified thermal shippers, inventory control, fulfillment, and QAQC solutions ensure the Integrity and Security of its client’s product. www.coldchain-tech.com .