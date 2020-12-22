Altus Group Surpasses 1,000 Customer Milestone for Cloud-Enabled ARGUS Enterprise

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, is pleased to announce that it has surpassed over 1,000 cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”) customers.

Global momentum continues as both new and existing on-premise customers adopt and migrate to cloud version of ARGUS Enterprise

AE is the leading global asset and investment management platform enabling clients to model, forecast, manage, analyze and report on their CRE assets and cash flows from acquisition to disposition, while delivering greater value through the ability to store, backup and access ARGUS models in one centralized cloud-based platform.

The cloud-enabled version of AE leverages data to deliver robust analytics and benchmarking capabilities and integration flexibility through APIs. It enables greater collaboration and streamlines workflows across teams and business functions for end-to-end asset and investment management that supports better decision-making and portfolio transparency.

“As the CRE industry rapidly accelerates its digital transformation, there is a growing need for better data usability and integration to help solve the complexity challenges facing today’s CRE professionals,” said Mike Gordon, CEO of Altus Group. “Cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise allows our customers to embrace the cloud and do more with their data to deliver greater visibility, increase efficiency and drive performance.”

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Commercial Real Estate Consulting, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest commercial real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com .

