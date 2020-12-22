 

St. James Gold Corp. Announces the Appointment of a Qualified Person, Stewart A. Jackson, PhD., to the Role of Senior Technical Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 15:18  |  78   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. James Gold Corp (TSX-V: LORD) (OTC: LRDJF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, P. Geo., as its Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") effective December 21, 2020.  In this capacity, as Senior Technical Advisor, he will provide technical expertise on corporate matters, guide the Company's gold exploration properties in Newfoundland, and initiate and identify additional potential acquisition targets in North America.

Over a career spanning several decades, Stewart Jackson, Ph D. was involved in the discovery and development of several major resource discoveries including the multi-billion dollar Red Dog zinc-lead deposits in Northwestern Alaska, currently operated by Teck; the Viken deposit in Sweden containing over 1 billion pounds of U3O8 and a multi-billion pound resource of molybdenum, vanadium, and nickel and zinc; and the Turnagain nickel-cobalt-platinum deposit at Dease Lake, British Columba, from prospect to that of a large nickel resource, currently held by Giga Metals.

Dr. Jackson was also the exploration manager for Houston Oil and Minerals during the discovery and development of the Borealis, South McCoy and Manhattan gold deposits in Nevada, USA, founded Crown Resource Corporation in 1981, and discovered several million ounces of gold in the Republic District of Washington, USA, at the Buckhorn Mine, Seattle Mine, South Penn, Key East, Key West, Overlook, Lamefoot, Kettle River, and K2 mines, all produced by Kinross Gold. As an executive, Dr. Jackson has also raised $200 million for the discovery and development of these and other gold, silver, diamonds, base metals, nickel and uranium projects.

As stated by George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold Corp., "Dr. Jackson has deep experience in identifying and developing regional gold exploration opportunities throughout North America, including, among others, the Tintina Belt in the Yukon, the Carlin Trend in Nevada and Red Lake in Ontario. Dr. Jackson also brings senior leadership and corporate expertise at the CEO and Director level presiding over multiple mineral discoveries and evaluations, including Northwestern Alaska, the Yukon and Northern British Columbia.  With his exceptional record of exploration and development for base and precious metal mineral deposits in a variety of environments, we are excited to have him be part of our team as we expand our activities in one of North America's fastest growing gold exploration regions, Newfoundland, and beyond."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

St. James Gold Corp. Announces the Appointment of a Qualified Person, Stewart A. Jackson, PhD., to the Role of Senior Technical Advisor VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - St. James Gold Corp (TSX-V: LORD) (OTC: LRDJF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, P. Geo., as its Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oncopeptides enrolls the first patient in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE combination study in multiple ...
Wellfully and Dolce Cann Global Partner to Disrupt the Medicinal Cannabis Market
Finland Tax-System Modernization Program Named Best Project for 2020
Aramco to bring Google Cloud Services to Saudi Arabia
Thailand BOI Okays Steps to Accelerate Investment and Promote Digital Adoption
Founder of The North Face endorses REVIV Covid-19 management software hailing it "revolutionary"
Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic
Supply Chain Analytics Market Size USD 16.82 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of 17.9% - Valuates Reports
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 178,560 Million by 2026 at CAGR ...
INVISIO acquires Racal Acoustics, a world-leading UK-based supplier of communication and hearing ...
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
XENO NFT Hub, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by Polkadot
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity