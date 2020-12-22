St. James Gold Corp. Announces the Appointment of a Qualified Person, Stewart A. Jackson, PhD., to the Role of Senior Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. James Gold Corp (TSX-V: LORD) (OTC: LRDJF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, P. Geo. , as its Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") effective December 21, 2020. In this capacity, as Senior Technical Advisor, he will provide technical expertise on corporate matters, guide the Company's gold exploration properties in Newfoundland, and initiate and identify additional potential acquisition targets in North America.

Over a career spanning several decades, Stewart Jackson, Ph D. was involved in the discovery and development of several major resource discoveries including the multi-billion dollar Red Dog zinc-lead deposits in Northwestern Alaska, currently operated by Teck; the Viken deposit in Sweden containing over 1 billion pounds of U3O8 and a multi-billion pound resource of molybdenum, vanadium, and nickel and zinc; and the Turnagain nickel-cobalt-platinum deposit at Dease Lake, British Columba, from prospect to that of a large nickel resource, currently held by Giga Metals.

Dr. Jackson was also the exploration manager for Houston Oil and Minerals during the discovery and development of the Borealis, South McCoy and Manhattan gold deposits in Nevada, USA, founded Crown Resource Corporation in 1981, and discovered several million ounces of gold in the Republic District of Washington, USA, at the Buckhorn Mine, Seattle Mine, South Penn, Key East, Key West, Overlook, Lamefoot, Kettle River, and K2 mines, all produced by Kinross Gold. As an executive, Dr. Jackson has also raised $200 million for the discovery and development of these and other gold, silver, diamonds, base metals, nickel and uranium projects.

As stated by George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold Corp., "Dr. Jackson has deep experience in identifying and developing regional gold exploration opportunities throughout North America, including, among others, the Tintina Belt in the Yukon, the Carlin Trend in Nevada and Red Lake in Ontario. Dr. Jackson also brings senior leadership and corporate expertise at the CEO and Director level presiding over multiple mineral discoveries and evaluations, including Northwestern Alaska, the Yukon and Northern British Columbia. With his exceptional record of exploration and development for base and precious metal mineral deposits in a variety of environments, we are excited to have him be part of our team as we expand our activities in one of North America's fastest growing gold exploration regions, Newfoundland, and beyond."