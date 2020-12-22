 

Global Online Gambling Market Revenues Expected to Double in Upcoming Years

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.12.2020   

PALM BEACH,  Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shutting down of the casinos in Las Vegas and around the world, because of the pandemic, hasn't really hurt the market, due to the rapid expansion of online options. In fact, experts project that its rate of growth will be substantial in the near future and beyond. A report from Statista said that: "The global online gambling market is anticipated to be valued at more than 92.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2023. The current size of the market is almost 59 billion U.S. dollars, meaning the size is forecast to double in the upcoming years." Their report continued: "Online gambling consists of playing casino games, poker and/or sports betting via the internet. Due to factors such as the advancement of technology available (for example smartphones and apps), higher trust of gamblers paying online, and the increasing digitization of the world, the online gambling market is seeing growth in many regions. After sports betting was legalized in the United States by the Supreme Court in 2018, online gambling companies are now able to grow their sport betting sectors, thereby further supporting the market's growth.   Active companies in the markets this week include 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI), Playgon Games Inc. (OTCQB: PLGNF) (TSX-V: DEAL), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)

A recent article from Gambler's Daily Digest added:" Online casinos are the next big thing in gambling. Since online gaming has been available, it has only grown in size, revenue, and popularity so that it now makes up a significant portion of all revenue earned from gambling. As more people become more comfortable with online gambling and as more countries begin to accept it, more gaming options are becoming available.   One high demand option that is legal in only a few places is sports betting.  Bringing sports betting to online casinos will only… continue to fuel an already financially productive industry…"

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) BREAKING NEWSPLAYGON COMPLETES PARTNERSHIP WITH INTELLIGENT GAMING (PTY) LTD. AND ANNOUNCES PREMIER OPERATOR, SUPABETS - Playgon Games Inc.,  and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered the $2.9 billion* South African gaming market having completed the Software Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Intelligent Gaming (PTY) Ltd. ("IGL"), a fully-licensed manufacturer of gaming products in South Africa.

