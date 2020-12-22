 

DGAP-News Corestate's subsidiary Hannover Leasing advises Perial on acquisition of the historic Post Office Building in The Hague's HS Quarter

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate
Corestate's subsidiary Hannover Leasing advises Perial on acquisition of the historic Post Office Building in The Hague's HS Quarter

22.12.2020 / 15:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate's subsidiary Hannover Leasing advises Perial on acquisition of the historic Post Office Building in The Hague's HS Quarter

  • Largest transaction for Perial in the Netherlands with investment volume of over €100 million
  • Conversion of former post sorting center into first-class office building
  • New headquarters of Dutch PostNL
  • Central location in key district of central The Hague
  • Top investment with focus on sustainability, health and well-being of users

Pullach, December 22, 2020. Hannover Leasing, a subsidiary of Corestate Capital Group (Corestate), acted as transaction manager in the acquisition of the well-known 'Post Office Building' in the center of The Hague from development group LIFE for a fund managed by Perial. For Perial, it is the largest single transaction to date outside of France, with a total investment volume of over €100 million. The anchor tenant of the monumental office building, which is currently undergoing extensive refurbishment until mid-2021, is the Dutch postal service PostNL, which will create its new headquarters there.

Nils Hübener, Chief Investment Officer of Corestate: "The Post Office Building, located in the sought-after HS Quarter, is representative of the fact that we offer our clients excellent access to the best investment properties in A-locations of European cities. The prospects for a sustained increase in the property's attractiveness and profitability are particularly good, not only because of the long-term commitment of reputable tenants. It is also located in a rapidly developing city quarter that will be geared towards urban mixed-use living and working requirements for future generations."

