 

Tyler Technologies to Provide Case Management Solution to Akron Municipal Court in Ohio

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio for Tyler’s Odyssey court case management suite. The agreement includes Odyssey Case Manager, Odyssey Financial Manager, and integrated content management. The Akron Municipal Court will also implement Tyler Supervision for the court’s adult probation department.

The court is operating an aging legacy case management system that no longer serves the needs of the court and the justice community. In an effort to make its processes more efficient, eliminate errors, and streamline access to information, the court selected Tyler’s Odyssey solution as its new case management system.

“In line with our mission, replacing our aging case management system will assist in the effective administration of justice,” said Montrella Jackson, court administrator, Akron Municipal Court. “We are excited to implement Tyler’s Odyssey solution, which has a proven track record and will, for the first time, include functionality for all court users and judicial staff. We are confident the new system will save us time, reduce errors, and support evidence-based goals.”

The Akron Municipal Court processes approximately 44,000 cases annually. Tyler’s Odyssey suite will bring a number of new capabilities to the court including enabling court staff to

  • Create documents and statistical reports and download court sessions
  • Track cases from initial filing through disposition
  • Automate the case assignment process
  • Eliminate duplicate data entry and multiple data systems
  • Utilize integrated calendaring and scheduling

“Although the Akron Municipal Court is known for the innovative programming opportunities we offer our community, we have fallen behind in the area of technology; we are operating on a legacy case management system from 1987,” said Nicole Walker, presiding judge, Akron Municipal Court. “A new case management system will improve operational efficiencies and increase access to justice as the software will allow us to conduct business much more efficiently and allow us to collaborate with justice partners by sharing data.”

For the public, the case management solution will provide parties with reminders regarding court dates and due dates for fines and costs, helping to improve transparency. Parties will also be able to make payments online, track cases, and accept electronic tickets from law enforcement. Overall, business will be conducted more quickly as Tyler’s Odyssey solution allows for sentencing modifications and extensions to be granted without having to locate or wait on physical files.

“We’re pleased to support Akron Municipal Court’s vision of a more efficiently run court and their focus on looking for ways to increase transparency and access to justice for its constituents,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Tyler’s Odyssey solution is comprehensive yet user friendly and will support the court in streamlining its daily operations.”

The Akron Municipal Court marks the fifth Ohio court to choose Odyssey, joining the Cleveland Municipal Court, Franklin County Courts of Common Pleas, Medina County Courts of Common Pleas, and the Ohio Court of Claims.

Akron is located in northeastern Ohio outside of Cleveland. It is the fifth largest city in the state and has a population of nearly 200,000. The Akron Municipal Court serves the cities of Akron and Fairlawn; the townships of Bath, Richfield and Springfield; the villages of Lakemore and Richfield; and part of Mogadore in Summit County.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

