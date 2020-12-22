Outcome of Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process by the FSA and AS LHV Group’s internal capital targets

In the beginning of December, the Estonian FSA, Finantsinspektsioon, presented LHV Group with the outcome of Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) capital adequacy calculation. In comparison with earlier there were no changes in required capital targets.



According to the decision of the FSA, an additional requirement for own funds in the amount 1.73% applies to LHV Group, of which at least 0.42% must be covered by Core Tier 1 own funds and at least 0.56% by Tier 1 capital. In addition, an added capital requirement of 0.2% on deposits taken in from foreign financial institutions remained in place.