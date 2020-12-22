Check Point Software Technologies Appoints Ms. Rupal Hollenbeck to Its Board of Directors

Ms. Hollenbeck was most recently Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Oracle, a position which she held until January 2020. Prior to joining Oracle in 2018, Ms. Hollenbeck was with Intel Corporation for over 23 years, with her most recent role being Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Global Data Center Sales. Prior to that she was Vice President and General Manager of Intel China and throughout her time at Intel has worked in Arizona, California, Singapore, and Beijing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Rupal Hollenbeck to Check Point’s Board of Directors,” said Mr. Jerry Ungerman, Chairman of Check Point’s Board of Directors. “Ms. Hollenbeck brings along extensive, diversified experience at the core of global big-tech companies, and we are confident that her unique set of skills will benefit the company, our employees and shareholders.”

An advocate for professional women around the world, Ms. Hollenbeck started several women’s initiatives while at Intel, including serving as co-chair of the Board of Intel’s Network of Executive Women in Asia. She is currently a Founding Circle Member of Neythri, a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling the professional advancement of South Asian women. Ms. Hollenbeck is also an Adjunct Professor at California State University East Bay, teaching a Women in Leadership course in the College of Business & Economics.

“In a time of such rapid digital transformation, the role of cyber security has become more important than ever. I’m excited to join this important journey with the world’s leading and most trusted cyber security partner,” said Ms. Hollenbeck. “I look forward to supporting and strengthening this exceptional group of people, their important mission at Check Point Software and continued success.”

Ms. Hollenbeck will replace Irwin Federman, who is retiring from Check Point’s board of directors. Irwin served on our board of directors for 25 years, and has been a key contributor to Check Point’s growth and development. “On behalf of everyone at Check Point, I would like to thank Irwin for over two decades of tremendous contribution to the company, as a member of our Board. Irwin was instrumental to the company’s global success and integral to the important advances we have made. Irwin’s dedication and outstanding work contributed greatly to the company and kept us moving forward. Irwin will always remain an important part of Check Point. I welcome aboard Ms. Rupal Hollenbeck to our board of directors and I am confident that Ms. Hollenbeck’s expertise and skills will serve the company well,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO of Check Point Software Technologies.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

